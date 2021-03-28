Rejoice, convention hopefuls. San Diego Comic-Con has given fans even more of a reason to avoid their families for Thanksgiving 2021. Comic-Con International has announced that it will return to the San Diego Convention Center on Friday, November 26th to Sunday, November 28th, which is Thanksgiving weekend, aka one of the busiest traveling weekends of the year.

As previously announced, Comic-Con International will once again hold a virtual convention this summer over three days starting on July 23rd and ending on July 25th, due to the pandemic. The event is known as [email protected], and this will be the second annual event of this nature, following its debut last year. The online event came under ridicule for not really living up to convention standards. DC Comics, which held their own separate event, was looked at as the better at home alternative with their DC Fandome event that took place later last summer. Many hope that Comic-Con takes a cue from DC in the way this year's online convention is run.

Comic-Con International hopes that the pandemic will be under control by Thanksgiving, allowing for people from all over the world to safely travel to San Diego this year. They are calling the event "Comic-Con Special Edition," and note that all additional information, including badge cost and capacity, will be announced in the near future. Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer had this to say about the upcoming event in a statement.

"While we have been able to pivot from in-person gatherings to limited online events, the loss of revenue has had an acute impact on the organization as it has with many small businesses, necessitating reduced work schedules and reduction in pay for employees, among other issues. Hopefully this event will shore up our financial reserves and mark a slow return to larger in-person gatherings in 2022."

David Glanzer went on to say, "It is our hope that by fall conditions will permit larger public gatherings." As of now, it is not clear if California and other parts of the United States will be able to get back to large in-person events by this fall, which includes even things on the smaller scale like visiting a movie theater. The San Diego Convention Center can accommodate up to 130,000 people. "Comic-Con Special Edition" will be the first in-person convention produced by the organization since Comic-Con 2019, and the first since the onset of the global pandemic COVID-19," Glanzer continued.

As for choosing Thanksgiving weekend as the perfect date for Comic-Con Special Edition that is unclear. If travel is safe by this fall, a lot of people will be flying to visit family after having to stay home last year, which means that getting to San Diego Comic-Con will be pretty hard. In addition, it is unclear what kind of guests they will be able to get since it's one of the biggest family holidays of the year.

Selecting Thanksgiving weekend may have been a way to easily keep the capacity at a low number, but it will likely anger a lot of fans who try to attend San Diego Comic-Con every year. Having to choose between family and entertainment passions may be pretty hard on some attendees, while it will be a no-brainer for others. For now, we'll just have to wait and see how everything pans out this fall. The special edition Thanksgiving news was first announced by the Comic-Con International official website.