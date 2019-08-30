Coming to America star Louie Anderson has revealed he has filmed a scene for the upcoming sequel Coming 2 America. He also feels convinced that the movie will top a billion dollars at the box office. After portraying McDowell's employee and management hopeful Maurice in the original 1988 movie, Anderson was tapped to appear in the sequel. Confirming his involvement, Anderson praised his fellow cast and crew members before going on to predict incredible success for the movie when it's released in 2020.

Despite being asked repeatedly, however, Louie Anderson stops short of revealing any details about the plot, who he'll play, or how his character factors into the sequel, noting he didn't want to violate the NDA he signed.

"I can't say anything except it was the greatest experience. It's such a great movie. People are going to go crazy for it. I think it's going to do a billion dollars! Honest to God, I think it's going to do a billion dollars. It's such a good script."

Ecstatic to be working once again with so many co-stars from the original movie, Anderson added he was "very emotionally touched" to be on the set of the sequel. Although Anderson didn't outright say so, it also seems more than likely he will be reprising the role of Maurice as opposed to playing a new character in Coming 2 America. Hopefully, Maurice will be depicted as a McDowell's manager, finally obtaining the position at the company he was so desperately hoping for over three decades ago.

Directed by John Landis, the original Coming to America was released in theaters in 1988. It stars Eddie Murphy as Akeem, the royal prince of Zamunda whose marriage has been pre-arranged by his parents; hoping to find a genuine soulmate, Akeem travels to New York where no one knows his true identity. Arsenio Hall also stars as Akeem's friend Semmi, who accompanies him along on the trip. Set over three decades later, the sequel Coming 2 America will feature Akeem - now set to become King of Zamunda - returning to the United States along with Semmi to find his long-lost son. With a screenplay penned by original writers David Sheffield and Barry W. Blaustein along with Kenya Barris, the sequel will be directed by Dolemite Is My Name helmer Craig Brewer.

In addition to Anderson, Murphy, and Hall, many other actors from the original Coming to America are set to return in the sequel. Confirmed to appear are James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, Shari Headley as Akeem's wife Lisa, John Amos as Lisa's father Cleo McDowell, Vanessa Bell Calloway as Imani, and Paul Bates as the royal servant Oha. Newcomers to the cast include Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, and Rick Ross. Of course, it seems likely Murphy and Hall will be reprising some of their alternate characters from the original, and chances are they'll be playing some other new eccentric characters as well. Let's hope the sequel will also find a way to bring back Samuel L. Jackson as the man who robbed McDowell's in 1988.

We can all check back in with Akeem and pals when Coming 2 America premieres in theaters on Dec. 18, 2020. While some moviegoers are getting tired of reboots, remakes, and sequels, this is definitely one follow-up we all seem pretty excited to see. You can watch the full video of Anderson speaking out Coming 2 America below, courtesy of TMZ on YouTube.