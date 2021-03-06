After a decades long wait, Coming 2 America recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video, and many fans say it's Wesley Snipes who steals the show as new character General Izzi. Serving as a direct sequel to Coming to America, the new movie brings back Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall to reprise their many roles from the original. Even so, it appears to be the original character played by Snipes that a lot of viewers enjoyed seeing the most.

"Wesley Snipes stole the show for me! Him and is Step Team," one fan writes on Twitter.

"The best part of this movie is Wesley Snipes. This man funny," another fan posted.

"Please cast Wesley Snipes in more everything," another fan writes along with a GIF of General Izzi dancing.

"I'm going to make an entrance like Wesley Snipes from now on," another fan tweets, posting a video of General Izzi's iconic introduction.

Even Ice T got in on the praise by touting Snipes along with Tracy Morgan and the return of Sexual Chocolate. He writes, "You gotta see Coming2America if for no other reason.. It's to see the return of 'Sexual Chocolate' My brothers @TracyMorgan and @wesleysnipes killed it."

Snipes himself has also been very active on Twitter interacting with fans enjoying the movie. In one post, he makes it clear that playing General Izzi was just as much fun as it looks by tweeting, "I can't explain how much fun we all had on set. We laughed and laughed then laughed some more."

This role also brings things full circle for Snipes in a way. Earlier in his career, Snipes had actually auditioned to play the role of Darryl, the part that later went to Eriq La Salle, in the original movie. Though Coming to America was not in the cards for the future Blade star at that time, he'd get another opportunity to be a part of the story over three decades later with his role of General Izzi. For his part, La Salle was not a part of Coming 2 America at all, claiming in 2019 that he wouldn't be involved as he was too busy working on Chicago P.D.

Directed by Craig Brewer, Coming 2 America is written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield. Along with Snipes, Murphy, and Hall, the sequel stars Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Shari Headley, Teyana Taylor, John Amos, Louie Anderson, and James Earl Jones. A direct sequel to the 1988 movie, Coming 2 America follows Prince Akeem and Semmi making a return trip to America in search of Akeem's long-lost son.

As for Snipes, the actor can next be seen with Kevin Hart in the upcoming Netflix series True Story. It follows Hart as a famous comedian whose livelihood is at stake when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he's built. Snipes will be playing Hart's older brother in the series, and as a big fan himself, Hart couldn't be any more ecstatic.

"I've never been more excited about an acting project in my career," Hart told Deadline in December. "I've always been a fan of Wesley Snipes and working with him is mind-blowing." Coming 2 America is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

