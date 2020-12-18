After revealing the first photos of Eddie Murphy and other returning Coming to America stars, Amazon Studios has unveiled our first look at the newcomers to the cast for the upcoming sequel Coming 2 America. On Thursday, several photos were released of Murphy as Akeem, Arsenio Hall as Semmi, Shari Headley as Lisa, and James Earl Jones as Akeem's father. We also got a peek at Murphy once again playing multiple characters in the barbershop along with Hall playing one of the patrons.

Now, another batch of images reveal who the returning stars will be working with in Coming 2 America. This includes Jermaine Fowler as Akeem's long lost son, Lavelle; KiKi Layne as Akeem's first daughter, Meeka; Wesley Snipes as General Izzi, the antagonist; Tracy Morgan as Reem, Lavelle's uncle; and Leslie Jones as Lavelle's mother. Additionally, a look at Paul Bates returning as the royal servant can also be seen in the new photos.

Other cast newcomers include Rick Ross, Davido, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Garcelle Beauvais. Other characters confirmed to return include Louie Anderson as McDowell's employee Maurice, John Amos as Akeem's father-in-law Cleo McDowell, and Vanessa Bell Calloway as Imani Izzi. Unfortunately, Eriq Lasalle has previously confirmed that he's not involved with the sequel, meaning we likely won't be seeing the return of Soul Glo. Still, it seems likely the sequel will be including some Easter eggs and other surprises referencing the original title.

Coming to America was written by David Sheffield and Barry W. Blaustein and directed by John Landis. It stars Murphy as Akeem Joffer, the crown prince of the African nation of Zamunda, who is unhappy with the arranged marriage his parents have provided for him. Determined to find a bride who will love him for who he is and not what he is, Akeem treks to the United States and hits the dating pool, all the while keeping his true identity a secret. The movie was a tremendous hit at the box office and is widely regarded as one Murphy's most memorable movies and of the best comedies of its era.

Craig Brewer directs Coming 2 America using a screenplay by Kenya Barris, Blaustein, and Sheffield. The movie serves as a direct sequel to the original movie, set decades in the future with Prince Akeem preparing to become the King of Zamunda. As he readies himself for the throne, he discovers he has a long lost son living in Queens. Following his father's dying wish for Akeem to groom this son as the crown prince of Zamunda, Akeem and Semmi travel back to America to introduce the young man into the royal family.

Originally, Coming 2 America was set to be released in theaters by Paramount Pictures in August before an initial delay to December. Plans wound up changing once again when Amazon Studios acquired the rights to the movie. It is now heading straight to the small screen with a digital release planned exclusively for Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. This news comes to us from Amazon.