The new comedy sequel Coming 2 America has been named as the most-watched streaming movie in a given weekend during the pandemic, this according to Amazon and the ratings firm Screen Engine/ASI. In October, Amazon picked up the rights to the anticipated movie for an exclusive streaming release on Amazon Prime. In a statement released on Monday, Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke explained how it all paid off by touting the sequel's success.

"The Zamunda Royal family has arrived and audiences around the globe welcomed them enthusiastically! The premiere of Coming 2 America has far exceeded any of our wildest expectations," Salke said. "It's clear an entire new generation of fans have joined the enormous loyal fanbase who already adored the magical world created by global phenom Eddie Murphy, the incredibly talented filmmaking team and the hilarious, all-star cast of existing and newly-cemented legends. Coming 2 America is the perfectly fun, celebratory, escapist, feel-good comedy movie that worldwide audiences needed."

While exact viewership numbers haven't been revealed, this news means that Coming 2 America outperformed fellow Amazon comedy sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which was released on Prime in October. It also suggests Coming 2 America was seen by more viewers in a given weekend than other major releases on competing streamers, including the new superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max.

According to Screen Engine, Coming 2 America also demolished other high-profile movies that were released very recently as well. That includes the animated sequel The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run that premiered this month with the launch of Paramount+. Screen Engine isn't ranking the Disney+ movie Raya and the Last Dragon, though it should be noted that it costs viewers an extra $30 to access the movie in that case. Prime subscribers were able to stream Coming 2 America at no extra cost.

Directed by Craig Brewer, Coming 2 America is written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield. It brings back original stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall to reprise the multiple roles each of them played in the first Coming to America. Other original stars like John Amos, Louie Anderson, Shari Headley, and James Earl Jones also return. Still, many fans say it's Wesley Snipes who steals the show with his unforgettable performance as General Izzi. Other newcomers to the cast include Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Teyana Taylor, Jermaine Fowler, and KiKi Layne.

In the comedy sequel, Prince Akeem learns that he last a long-lost son in New York from his previous trip to the United States. Along with his best friend and aide Semmi, Akeem travels back to the country to find his son and inform him of his royal heritage. The movie is filled with cameo appearances and references to the original movie, though it's been drawing a variety of mixed opinions from fans and critics. In any case, what's clear is that there were a lot of people tuning in on Amazon Prime to check back in with Akeem and the royal family.

Coming 2 America is now streaming on Amazon Prime. This news comes to us from Deadline.