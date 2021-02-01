Coming 2 America has just gotten a new official poster ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video next month. Originally, the anticipated Coming to America sequel was set to release in theaters last year, but the premiere was canceled due to the pandemic. Amazon has since picked up the rights for an exclusive debut on Prime with a Coming 2 America release date now set for March 5.

A previously-released Coming 2 America teaser poster gave us a look at Prince Akeem Joffer returning to New York with Eddie Murphy reprising the iconic role. Amazon's new poster shows off its entire ensemble cast, featuring a mix of several returning stars from Coming to America along with many newcomers to the franchise. You can take a look at it below.

Coming 2 America brings back Eddie Murphy as Akeem Joffer, Arsenio Hall as Semmi, Shari Headley as Lisa, John Amos as Cleo McDowell, Paul Bates as Oha the royal servant, Louie Anderson as Maurice, Vanessa Bell Calloway as Imani Izzi, and James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer. Murphy and Hall will also be reprising some of their multiple roles from the original movie, such as the barbershop group and Sexual Chocolate singer Randy Watson.

The new sequel also stars Jermaine Fowler as Akeem's son, Lavelle; Leslie Jones as Lavelle's mother; Tracy Morgan as Lavelle's uncle; KiKi Layne as Akeem and Lisa's daughter, Princess Meeka; Wesley Snipes as General Izzi; Teyana Taylor as General Izzi's henchwoman; and even Rick Ross as himself.

Set three decades after the events of Coming to America, Akeem (Murphy) has just been crowned as the new king of the lush and royal country of Zamunda. Upon learning that he has a long-lost son still living in New York, Akeem and his loyal confidante Semmi (Hall) set back out for the United States to find the young man (Fowler) so he can be groomed as the crown prince. Along the way, he'll come across some familiar faces he might have seen during Akeem's first visit to the country.

Craig Brewer, who previously worked with Murphy on the hit Netflix movie Dolemite Is My Name, directs Coming 2 America using a screenplay written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield. Justin Kanew also contributed to the story. Kevin Misher produces with Eddie Murphy, and executive producers are Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Kenya Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile, and Andy Berman. Ruth E. Carter did the costumes, which are spot-on as we can see in the poster and trailer.

Coming 2 America is scheduled to be globally released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. An official poster was also released for the new movie in December, providing a much better look at what to expect from the sequel. A lot of fans are just as excited to see the return of Sexual Chocolate just as much as they are to see Akeem and Semmi back in New York. The new poster comes to us from Amazon Prime.