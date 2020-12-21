In anticipation of the imminent release of the Coming 2 America trailer, the first official teaser poster has now been released by Amazon Studios to tide fans over. Featuring Eddie Murphy's Prince Akeem Joffer flashing a million-dollar smile as he returns once again to these United States, the long-awaited sequel promises to be a worthy follow-up.

Picking after the events of the first film, newly-crowned King Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America - a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). Honoring his royal father's (James Earl Jones) dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off to America once again. Beginning in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York - where it all began.

Starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy, Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer (Dolemite Is My Name) from a screenplay by Kenya Barris and Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield.

Wesley Snipes, who joins the sequel as new character General Izzi, Imani's older brother, recently teased the hilarious delights that Coming 2 America will bring audiences, even offering some unorthodox fashion tips while you watch. "You're going to have to wear a diaper!" the actor advised, "You're going to have to put something or some pad underneath because you're going to just leak all over yourself. I am telling you."

Snipes continued and could not hold back from gushing over the talented cast, and how much fun making Coming 2 America was for him and everybody else, which should ensure that audiences will have fun too. "There was a couple of times where we were in a couple of scenes where the laughing, it just, kicks in," Snipes recalled. "And there was some funny people on this particular production. A lot of talented people... and a lot of the older, or the original cast, has rejoined. So very interesting things you're going to see with this one."

Released in 1988, the first Coming to America was directed by filmmaking legend John Landis, and introduced audiences to Murphy's Akeem Joffer, the crown prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who travels to the United States in the hopes of finding a woman he can marry. Since release, the movie has garnered a passionate cult following, and is still considered to be one of Eddie Murphy's greatest showcases, with fans wondering for years whether we would ever again join Akeem and Semmi on another adventure. Amazon Studios will exclusively release Coming 2 America globally on Prime Video on March 5th, 2021.