The first Coming 2 America trailer has been released, and many fans of the original are most excited to see the return of Randy Watson and his band, Sexual Chocolate. In the original Coming to America, Eddie Murphy famously played several additional characters in addition to his lead role as Prince Akeem. Perhaps the most popular of his secondary characters is Randy Watson, the energetic soul singer who performs with Sexual Chocolate in a particularly memorable scene, much to the delight of the barbershop crew.

We knew that Coming 2 America would be bringing back several returning characters, and a new trailer officially reveals that Sexual Chocolate is back. We're only given a brief look at the band in the trailer, but Randy is back in action rocking the same hairstyle and polyester clothing he wore over three decades ago. The confirmation that the fan favorite character is back is just enough to get a lot of people excited, as #SexualChocolate has begun streaming on social media with fans overjoyed to see Randy's return.

One fan tweet reads, "This trailer confirms Sexual Chocolate in the movie and that's all I needed. They play so beautiful don't you agree?

"This movie isn't likely to live up to the reputation the Landis-directed original has maintained for 32 years. I DON'T CARE. I saw Mr. Randy Watson and Sexual Chocolate. INJECT IT INTO MY DAMN VEINS," tweets another fan.

"Good to see Randy Watson and Sexual Chocolate still doing their thing," another fan says.

Another fan tweets, "I was skeptical about this at first, but now I can't wait. Randy Watson is back! Sexual Chocolate!"

And another fan is hopeful that the cameo will lead to Randy getting his own movie by writing, "Eddie really should do a Randy Watson spin-off movie , it would totally write itself . You could call it 'Sexual Chocolate: The Ballad of Randy Watson.'"

Directed by Craig Brewer, Coming 2 America is written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield. The sequel is set three decades after the events of the original movie with Prince Akeem set to become the King of Zamunda. When he learns he has a long lost son living in New York, Akeem agrees to travel back to the United States at the behest of his father so a new prince can be crowned.

Arsenio Hall also returns as Semmi, Akeem's aide and best friend, and like Murphy, he'll be playing other roles as well. Other returning characters include Shari Headley as Akeem's wife Lisa, John Amos as Cleo McDowell, Louie Anderson as Maurice, Vanessa Bell Calloway as Imani Izzi, Paul Bates as Oha, and James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer. Newcomers to the Coming 2 America cast include KiKi Layne, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Rick Ross, and Wesley Snipes.

Coming 2 America is scheduled to be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. We can expect that a lot of people will be tuning in based on the return of Sexual Chocolate alone. If you haven't seen it yet, you can watch their return in the first official trailer, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video on YouTube.

