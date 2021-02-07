Amazon gifted the Super Bowl audience with a new trailer for Coming 2 America. Eddie Murphy and crew are back to bring Zamunda to the rest of the world. Just don't mistakenly call it Wakanda. Murphy is back playing multiple characters, just like he did in the iconic original movie, while introducing a brand-new generation to Akeem and Semmi. 2021 is the perfect time for the long-awaited sequel, and thankfully, we don't have to wait too much longer to see it.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York - where it all began. Original cast favorites from Coming to America return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew.

In addition to Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, Coming 2 America also stars Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha ,and Teyana Taylor. Snipes has recommended that viewers wear diapers when watching the movie because of how funny it is. As to whether or not anybody will follow those directions is currently unclear, but it sounds like Murphy has another comedy hit on his hands, thanks to the ensemble cast.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios says, "Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time." She went on to thank Eddie Murphy for his "comedic genius," before going on to thank the rest of the crew who helped to make Coming 2 America a reality. Salke continued, "We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite." The sequel's producer, Kevin Misher, had this to say about partnering with Amazon Studios.

"What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and Coming 2 America to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come."

Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer, from Paramount Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures, and produced by Eddie Murphy Productions and Misher Films. The screenplay is written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield, with story by Barry W. Blaustein, David Sheffield and Justin Kanew, based on characters created by Eddie Murphy. The producers are Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy, executive producers are Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Kenya Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile and Andy Berman. You can check out the Super Bowl trailer for Coming 2 America above, thanks to the Amazon Prime Video YouTube channel.