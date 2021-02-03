The full-length trailer for the long-awaited comedy sequel, Coming 2 America, has arrived, ready to put a smile on all our weary faces. The movie, which comes some thirty-plus years after the original, brings back Eddie Murphy as Akeem Joffer, former Prince, now King of Zamunda, alongside Arsenio Hall as best friend Semmi.

Set after the events of the first film, Coming 2 America finds former Prince and newly-crowned King, Akeem Joffer, all set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America - a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his royal father's dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America once again. Beginning in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, Akeem and his trusted confidante Semmi embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York - where it all began.

Paramount Pictures' Coming 2 America features an all-star cast that includes the likes of Jermaine Fowler as Lavelle, Akeem's son, Leslie Jones as Lavelle's mother, Tracy Morgan as Reem, Lavelle's uncle, KiKi Layne as Princess Meeka Joffer, Shari Headley as Queen Lisa Joffer, Wesley Snipes as General Izzi and James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, Akeem's ailing father, alongside Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. Making up the rest of the supporting cast are John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy. Murphy and Hall will also be reprising some of their multiple roles from the original movie, resurrecting such delights as the Sexual Chocolate singer Randy Watson.

The sequel finds Eddie Murphy reuniting with Dolemite Is My Name director Craig Brewer for the follow-up, who is working from a screenplay written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield.

Brewer has teased what audiences can expect from the continuing adventures of Akeem and Semmi all these years later, and it sounds like Akeem will learn the hard way how heavy is the head the wears the crown. "It's 30 years later and Prince Akeem is preparing for life as a king," Brewer recently revealed.

"Without me giving away too much, there's trouble on the horizon with a neighboring country because of something Akeem did or did not do in the first movie. And he finds out that he has a son in America that he did not know he had. He has three daughters with Lisa and now there's this blended family that is happening. Prince Akeem now needs to be a king and have children of his own and find out how to rule his kingdom with these old laws. He's got some problems he's got to figure out and he's got a little bit more depth in this particular one. Not to take away from the original, because we never will."

Released in 1988, the first Coming to America was directed by John Landis, and introduced audiences to Murphy's Akeem Joffer, the crown prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who travels to the United States in the hopes of finding a woman he can marry. The movie debuted at number one and eventually grossed a hugely profitable $350 million at the box office. The movie has since garnered a passionate cult following with fans excited to once again tour the United States at Prince Akeem's side. Amazon Studios will exclusively release Coming 2 America globally on Prime Video on March 5th, 2021. You can watch the new trailer courtesy of Amazon Prime.