Coming 2 America will officially include Arsenio Hall as he returns to play Semmi. It has been speculated for the last few months that Hall would be returning to take part in the sequel, but it hasn't been confirmed until now. Eddie Murphy is coming back to play Prince Akeem again, but a lot has changed since the original movie from the 1980s.

Arsenio Hall plays Semmi, the trusted assistant and best friend to Akeem and the sequel will focus on their adventure from the nation of Zamunda back to America after Murphy's Akeem learns about a son that will be the new heir to his throne.

Coming 2 America has been talked about for decades. The first installment hit theaters in 1988 and is now considered a comedy masterpiece. Eddie Murphy has been asked about the sequel countless times, but now he can confirm that it's actually happening, 31 years after the original. Fans have waited a long time to see Prince Akeem and Semmi on the big screen again and now the wait isn't much longer.

Craig Brewer is directing Coming to America 2 after working with Eddie Murphy on the Dolemite is My Name production for Netflix. Murphy plays legendary comedian/musician/actor Rudy Ray Moore in the movie, which is set to be released in the near future. A firm release date has not been set by the streaming platform at this time. Regardless, Murphy and Brewer enjoyed working together and decided to start working on Coming to America 2 right after they wrapped production on the Dolemite movie.

It has also been revealed that comedian Jermaine Fowler has joined the cast of Coming to America 2. It is unclear which part Fowler will take on in the sequel, but production is supposed to start soon, which means we will more than likely find out who the comedian is playing in the movie. Kenya Barris, who is executive producing, has been attached to rewrite the sequel since 2017 from the original script by original writers Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield. Eddie Murphy is producing Coming to America 2 alongside Kevin Misher.

Coming 2 America is set to hit theaters in December 2020 and expectations are high for the comedy sequel. It's a pretty big deal to see Eddie Murphy return to one of his most famous roles and he seems to be pretty excited about the whole thing. Seeing Murphy and Arsenio Hall together after all of these years will certainly be a treat to fans who have been waiting for over 30 years to see the sequel. Production is expected to begin soon, which means some behind-the-scenes set photos will probably find their way online too, giving us our first look at Prince Akeem and Semmi together. Deadline was the first to report about the return of Arsenio Hall in Coming to America 2.