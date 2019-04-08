Coming to America 2 is coming together nicely behind the scenes, as recent Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter has officially boarded the project. The acclaimed costume designer has been working in the business since the late 80s and recently helped bring Marvel Studios one of their first Oscars for her work in Black Panther. It turns out she's heading back to the continent of Africa, going from the fictional nation of Wakanda to the also fictional nation of Zamunda to get Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall looking the part.

Ruth E. Carter took to Instagram to reveal some behind the scenes photos with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, who are both reprising their roles from the original comedy classic. While it's not clear if filming is actually underway just yet, these photos reveal that pre-production is certainly underway. The stars both posed with Carter, and her Oscar, rather playfully. Carter had this to say in the caption she provided.

"Good morning my neighbors! It's official! Preliminary fitting for Coming to America 2 with Prince Akeem, Semmi and Oscar."

This is a project that has been kicking around for a very long time and it recently gained some very serious steam. Eddie Murphy and Paramount announced it officially earlier this year, with Craig Brewer coming on board to direct. The studio also showed very brief footage of Murphy and Arsenio Hall in character at CinemaCon last week, which got a big response from those in attendance at the event. Interestingly enough, both Brewer and Ruther E. Carter worked with Murphy on his upcoming Netflix movie Dolemite Is My Name. Apparently, Murphy had a good experience there, as he's clearly trying to keep some of the same team together.

Coming to America was originally released in 1998 and was directed by John Landis. It centers on Akeem (Eddie Murphy), the prince of a wealthy African nation who is hoping to find a wife who will love him for who he is, and not his status. So, he heads to America to find his queen. disguised as a foreign student working in fast food. While details are mostly being kept under wraps, it's said the sequel will center on Prince Akeem discovering he has a long-lost son in America.

There is no word yet and who else from the original cast will be returning, but Shari Headley, John Amos and James Earl Jones seem highly likely. The original Coming to America was a huge success, grossing $288 million at the global box office. It remains one of Eddie Murphy's biggest hits and most beloved roles. Murphy, for his part, hasn't taken on too many movie roles in recent years and when he has, it hasn't been on the same level, in terms of success, as his golden years. It's high time for him to reclaim the throne. Coming to America 2 is set to arrive in theaters on August 7, 2020. Be sure to check out the post from Ruth E. Carter's Instagram below.