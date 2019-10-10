Eddie Murphy has confirmed that Coming 2 America will come with a PG-13 rating. The comedian is currently out doing press for the Rudy Ray Moore biopic Dolemite Is My Name. The comedy biopic marks the first time in twenty years that Murphy has put out an R-rated comedy, and sadly, that isn't in the cards for the long-awaited Coming to America sequel. The first installment came with an R-rating, so many just assumed the sequel would be more of the same.

In a new interview, Eddie Murphy discussed Dolemite Is My Name, along with the ratings of comedies over the years. 1999's Life with Martin Lawrence was Murphy's last adult comedy movie and many fans were hoping Coming 2 America would hit theaters with the same rating as the original. Murphy had this to say on the matter.

"I think what happened was, there was a period when Hollywood was on some PG-13... that's how you reached most audiences. And there was, maybe, a 15-year period where that's all everybody was doing. So I got caught up in that sh*t. But no, doing this movie, we went, 'This movie has to be rated R because of the way Rudy Ray Moore was.' But I'm doing Coming to America next, and that's PG-13."

The PG-13 rating for Coming 2 America will more than likely be bad news for a lot of Eddie Murphy fans who were hoping for him to return to his roots. The comedian has announced intentions to head back out into the world of stand-up, so many just assumed a new Coming to America would arrive with an R-rating. However, this could mean we'll be seeing a much different style of comedy if and when Murphy hits the road.

Eddie Murphy found his formula for family comedy in the late 1990s and early 2000s with The Nutty Professor and the Shrek movies. While he may be able to pull off the same feat with Coming 2 America, it's not exactly what a lot of fans are holding out for. The sequel has a holiday release, so the gentler rating will more than likely be able to pull in some more moviegoers, which is a wise decision.

Coming 2 America hits theaters on December 18th, 2020 and is currently in the pre-production phase. It was always going to be interesting to see how the sequel was going to be received after over 30 years, but this new rating makes things even more interesting. For now, we'll just have to wait and see, but one can imagine a lot of people are not going to be into the idea of a PG-13 version of Coming 2 America. Who knows, maybe the Blu-ray will come with an unrated version. The Eddie Murphy video footage comes to us from the Cinemablend YouTube channel.