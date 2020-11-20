The wait for Coming 2 America is going to be a few months longer than we thought, as Paramount Pictures has set March 5, 2021, as the worldwide release date for the upcoming sequel. Originally scheduled to release in theaters next month, it had been previously reported that the sequel would be heading straight to Amazon Prime Video for a digital release instead of its initial plan to debut in theaters. As the streamer has officially closed the deal with Paramount, the new release date has been revealed in a joint statement submitted to the press on Friday.

"Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time," Jennifer Salke of Amazon Studios said in the statement. "What could be better than a return to Zamunda?" producer Kevin Misher added.

Directed by John Landis, the first Coming to America was released in theaters in 1988. It starred Eddie Murphy as Akeem Joffer, the crown prince of the African nation of Zamunda. Unhappy with the arranged marriage his family has orchestrated for him, Akeem travels to the United States with the hopes of finding true love in someone who doesn't know he's a prince. Accompanying him on the journey is Arsenio Hall as Semmi, an aide who comes to enjoy living lavishly in the United States with the pair's royal Zamunda money.

Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer using a screenplay written by David Sheffield, Barry W. Blaustein, and Kenya Barris. The story in this Amazon Prime original, developed by Murphy, will follow Prince Akeem, "now set to become king, discovering he has a son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father's dying wish to groom his son as a newly crowned prince, Akeem must once again return to America."

Along with Murphy reprising his role as Prince Akeem, the sequel also stars Arsenio Hall, returning as Akeem's best friend Semmi. Like the original movie, both actors are also set to play multiple roles, and that will include reprising at least two other roles from Coming to America. Murphy will also reprise the part of Sexual Chocolate singer Randy Watson and Hall will play Reverend Brown. Both were highly memorable characters featured in the original movie, and given how many other roles Murphy and Hall played in the first installment, chances are they'll be taking on many other roles as well.

Other returning actors from the first movie to reprise their roles include James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, Shari Headley as Lisa McDowell, John Amos as Cleo McDowell, Paul Bates as Oha, and Louie Anderson as McDowell's employee Maurice. Newcomers to the cast include Jermaine Fowler as Akeem's son Lavelle, KiKi Layne as his daughter Meeka, Leslie Jones as Lavelle's mother, Tracy Morgan as Lavelle's uncle, and Wesley Snipes as General Izzi. Rick Ross will also appear for a cameo.

Coming 2 America will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. An official trailer is expected to be released in the near future. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.