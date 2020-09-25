The Coming 2 America trailer is reportedly dropping within the next two weeks. The sequel is the long-awaited follow up to Eddie Murphy's 1988 comedy classic. Fans of the original have been asking for a sequel for decades, and Murphy announced that it was finally happening last year. "We've assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite Is My Name, and I'm looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen," said the comedian before production started.

According to Trailer Track, the first trailer for Coming 2 America has been rated PG and it's nearly 2 minutes in length. In general, trailers usually come out within a few weeks of a rating announcement, so it's only a matter of time before we see some footage from the highly anticipated sequel. Set after the events of the first installment, former Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) is on board to become the next King of Zamunda. However, Akeem later discovers he has a son he never knew about in America, who is a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his royal father's dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off to America once again.

In addition to Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, Coming 2 America also stars Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones. Snipes recently teased that the sequel is even better than the original, noting that audiences are going to need diapers when they see the movie in theaters. Speaking of which, Paramount still has the sequel on schedule to open in theaters on December 18th.

As for whether or not Coming 2 America will arrive in theaters before the end of the year, that is unclear. There were rumors set a few weeks ago that the sequel could be sold to Netflix in North America, but the trailer rating seemingly debunks those rumors. With that being said it would not be surprising to see the studio decide to push the movie back to 2021 when theaters are able to open on a larger scale. 2020 has been a dismal year for traditional theatrical releases like Christopher Nolan's Tenet and others.

Kenya Barris co-wrote Coming 2 America and is confident in Craig Brewer's abilities behind the camera. "Craig's ability to create a distinct cinematic world with each of his films is not only impressive but also what made him exactly the voice and vision we needed to bring this story to life," added Barris. "From Hustle and Flow to his work with Eddie on Dolemite Is My Name, he never fails to blow me away. He is a true auteur and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him on board." Thankfully, it seems we won't have to wait too much longer to see what Barris and Eddie Murphy have hyping up. This news was originally reported by Trailer Track.