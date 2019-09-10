The upcoming movie sequel Coming 2 America is bringing back many stars of the original movie, but Blade star Wesley Snipes is one of a few new faces to join the project in a major role. Previously, it had been revealed Snipes was cast in the movie, but details about his character weren't yet clear.

Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival recently, Wesley Snipes was asked about his role in Coming 2 America, and the actor hammied up an African accent while offering these details about his character.

"I'll be playing the bad guy. He's not really a bad guy, he's just a misunderstood guy. His name is General Eazie, and he is the General who is next door to [Akeem]. They're trying to work it out so that the two kingdoms can come together. It would be better for everyone if the kingdoms can come together. If they don't come together I think there is going to be some sadness all around there. Some people are not going to be too happy. The chickens are not going to run, the cows are not going to moo, the sheep are not going to 'baaa,' nothing is going to happen. So I think it should go my way."

A wide variety of stars from the original movie will be back to appear in Coming 2 America. Of course, Eddie Murphy is back in the lead role of Prince Akeem, now set to become King of Zamunda. Arsenio Hall is also back as his pal Semmi, as it definitely wouldn't feel right without him. Also confirmed to return are Shari Headley, John Amos, Louie Anderson, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, and James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer. Chances are, we may see some others as well. Also joining Snipes as newcomers to the series are Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, and KiKi Layne.

Coming to America tells the story of a young prince named Akeem traveling to the United States to meet his one true love. Rather than accepting a subservient bride as part of an arranged marriage, Akeem's plan is to find someone who loves him for who he is on the inside, In Coming 2 America, Akeem learns he has a long-lost son living in the United States, so he plans a trip back to the country to find him and prepare him to become the new Prince of Zamunda. Given the confirmed cast members set to appear, it seems Akeem will be reconnecting with some friends from the past in the process.

Many fans of Snipes were unhappy to see the actor's most beloved role recast with Mahershala Ali for Marvel and Disney's upcoming Blade reboot. After playing the vampire slayer in a trilogy of movies in years past, fans were hopeful Snipes would one day reprise the role for a fourth installment. Snipes was completely on board as well, and had been personally lobbying for a sequel for many years. Ali's casting officially put an end to those dreams as it's now clear there are different plans for the character in the MCU, and while Ali is a fine actor, Snipes will certainly be missed as Blade. For his fans, it's definitely nice to see him back at it with new roles, such as the antagonist for the highly-anticipated Coming to America sequel.

Coming 2 America is set to be released in theaters on Dec. 18, 2020. We'll see if the sequel manages to entertain just as much with Akeem's second trip to the United States, but all of the right ingredients are certainly there to make it so. You can watch Snipes describe his Coming 2 America character below, courtesy of Hey U Guys on YouTube.