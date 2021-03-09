Despite Coming 2 America receiving decidedly mixed reviews, the comedy sequel has already been a hugely successful release for Amazon, and now, star Eddie Murphy has revealed that he has plans for a third go-round...but don't hold your breath. Coming 2 America took a long time to make it to screens, and according to the comedian, the same would apply to Coming to America 3.

" There's an idea for a Coming to America 3 that I have, but it doesn't happen for 16 years. I have to be 75 to do it, and not make me up like 75 but really be 75."

Seeing as Coming 2 America took more than three decades to come to fruition, and considering the huge success the movie has seen so far, it's not too surprising to learn that Eddie Murphy would apply the same approach to Coming 3 America. No, wait, that doesn't work. Anyway, Coming to America 3 would pick up with Murphy's Akeem Joffer in old age, something which the actor wants to be achieved by the actual passing of time rather than extensive prosthetics. Thankfully, Murphy only intends to wait half the time for the third movie, a mere decade and a half.

A third movie is likely something that fans of the comedy franchise would love to see, no matter how long it takes. Released by Amazon to Prime Video only a few days ago, Coming 2 America quickly became the most-watched streaming movie in a given weekend during the ongoing circumstances, meaning a huge amount of people tuned in to watch the continuing adventures of King Joffer.

A sequel to the 1988 movie Coming to America, which introduced Murphy as the crown prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda, Akeem Joffer, who travels to the United States in the hopes of finding a woman he can marry, Coming 2 America comes some thirty-plus years after the original and brings back Eddie Murphy alongside Arsenio Hall as best friend Semmi.

After the now King, formerly known as Prince, Akeem Joffer discovers that he has a son he never knew about in America, he decides to honor his royal father's dying wish to groom this son as the new crown prince, with Akeem and Semmi setting off to America once again. Alongside Murphy and Hall, the movie stars the likes of Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Teyana Taylor, James Earl Jones and Wesley Snipes as the scene stealing General Izzi.

Coming 2 America has had its fair share of criticism thrown at it, with the general consensus being that it does not live up to the legacy of its predecessor. But, having seen such viewing popularity, there is no doubt that a sequel may come to life when Eddie Murphy reaches his golden years. Coming 2 America finds Eddie Murphy reuniting with Dolemite Is My Name director Craig Brewer, who is working from a screenplay written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield. Coming 2 America is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video. So, is Coming to America 3 something you would like to see in 16 years' time? This comes to us courtesy of LIVEKellyandRyan.