The 1985 action movie Commando remains one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's most celebrated pieces of no-nonsense explosive cinema. One of the stars of Commando, Vernon Wells, has now revealed that a prequel was in the works, and has even offered up some story details.

Given the on-going popularity of Commando, it has long seemed inevitable that someone somewhere would revisit the movie in the form of a reboot or perhaps even a sequel. Until then, Wells has been discussing the prequel that never was, explaining that the movie would have brought back the characters of Arnold Schwarzenegger as John Matrix and Wells' Captain Bennett and explore what happened to them before the events of the original [Commando}.

"Somebody in the business said to me a while ago that they're thinking of doing another Commando. I thought they meant a reboot, so I was like, 'They can't redo Commando. It's a classic. It's so kitsch,' but they said they're not planning on redoing it, they're thinking of doing a prequel and putting me in it. That would work. They were thinking of doing the prequel about where it all started, how the relationship soured between us, how I became the villain, and how Arnie's character Matrix became the good guy. Rumors are flying around all the time, but it was interesting that somebody was seriously talking about it. And we don't know for sure that Bennett died. He might not have."

In the original, Wells played the bad guy Bennett, a former Green Beret colleague of Schwarzenegger's John Matrix who kidnaps Matrix's daughter Jenny, played by Alyssa Milano, in one of her first-ever roles. This, of course, brings down the wrath of the Austrian Oak, as he wages war on Bennett and his gang of mercenaries. The idea of a prequel actually makes a lot of sense, and it would have been interesting to see how the two former brothers-in-arms ended up so far apart. Clearly, there is some material that could be explored in the form of a prequel, with plenty of back-story involving Matrix's former unit, which would include Bennett before he went off the rails.

Sadly, with all the years that have passed since the original's release, the roles played by Schwarzenegger and Wells would have to be recast, which frankly would be sacrilege. There is also the possibility that digital de-aging could be implemented, but surely most would agree that a sequel would better serve now, with maybe a few de-aged flashbacks sprinkled throughout. Though how Bennett survived being impaled with a steel pipe would require some very clever writing and a huge dose of disbelief suspension.

Really though, they should just leave Commando as the stand-alone action classic that it is. It is a movie that requires no further context or exploration, and should just be allowed to bask in its ridiculousness and delightfully memorable one-liners. Besides, even though Commando remains incredibly popular, is there any real desire from audiences to see a prequel or sequel?

