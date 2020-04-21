Will the Community movie ever actually happen? One of the Avengers: Endgame directors still believe it has a chance. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo are now known the world over as the men behind one of the biggest movie in box office history, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's epic blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. Before their four-movie stint at Marvel though, the Russo brothers were working in television, bringing their vision to comedies such as Arrested Development and Community.

Dan Harmon's creed had always been, 'Six seasons and a movie'. Community was canceled after six seasons amid fan outcry, and since then rumors of a movie have circulated almost non-stop. However, despite no movie having ever materialized, Joe Russo certainly has a positive outlook on the prospect of it eventually coming together.

"We'd certainly be willing to do it. We love our Community family. That cast, we're all still very close to all of them. It'd certainly be schedule-depending for us. But I believe there will be a Community movie, especially now that it's doing so well on streaming. Someone like Netflix could step up and make that movie."

Russo even suggests that streaming service Netflix could take the reigns and bring the movie to life. The director then gave some details as to what he would want to see from Community: The Movie, preferring to keep things small and understated, much like the popular television series itself.

"I don't think you'd want to see it with a really big budget. Part of what is so compelling about the show is that it's very quaint, it's Greendale as an underdog. I don't think you'd want to suddenly execute it with crazy high production value and set design. Unless we were going somewhere fantastical or doing one of our genre exploration concepts. But I think you'd easily pull that movie off for a budget."

Community follows a lawyer, whose law degree has been revoked, who is then compelled to join the Greendale Community College. Students of diverse temperaments join his study group which leads to quirky and memorable encounters. The show was created by Dan Harmon and starred Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Gillian Jacobs, and Chevy Chase as the core group. They were also joined by Jim Rash, John Oliver, and Ken Jeong. The first five seasons of Community aired on NBC from 2009 to 2014 before it was canceled. Yahoo! picked the series up for its sixth and final season.

Joe Russo is far from the only member of the Community cast and crew to think a movie could happen soon, with actor Joel McHale feeling just as positive about it. He recently revealed that there has been more interest than ever before.

"There's way more rumblings than there used to be. Alison [Brie] tweeted that she got a phone call from Sony. They still haven't called me, maybe Matthew Lillard will take over. But I would say there's a better chance than there's ever been -- For a long time I was like, 'never gonna happen.' And now I think with the renewed interest, and I know the cast is interested, that it could happen."

So, the Community community could finally see the movie that they have been crying out for, if only Netflix would step up. This comes to us from Collider.