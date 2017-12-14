With its release less than a month away, Lionsgate has debuted the final trailer for The Commuter, which stars Liam Neeson as an ordinary man in an extraordinary situation. Unlike his character in the smash hit Taken series, Liam Neeson's Michael McCauley doesn't have a "a very particular set of skills," but still he's required to rely on his wits and instincts when dragged into a treacherous game of life or death while minding his own business on the commuter train he takes to work every day.

In this action-packed thriller, Liam Neeson is Michael, an insurance salesman, whose daily commute home quickly becomes anything but routine. After being confronted by a mysterious stranger (Vera Farmiga), Michael is blackmailed into finding the identity of a passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, Michael is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy that carries life and death stakes for himself and his fellow passengers. For a brief period of time, it was looking like this might be one of Liam Neeson's final action movies, but it seems that isn't the case at all.

While promoting his film Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House at the Toronto Film Festival in September, Liam Neeson revealed he's retiring from action movies, stating that he has one more coming out in January, which is The Commuter, and then "maybe one more," but that would be it, indicating he has no plans on signing up for another franchise, along the lines of Taken. A few weeks later, the actor seemingly had a complete change of heart, stating that he'll keep making action movies until he dies, a stark contrast to his previous interview where he indicated that audiences may not want to see a 65-year-old like himself embroiled in an action-thriller. What's interesting is that, back in 2015, Liam Neeson stated that he will stop making action movies in two years, but it seems that he's officially un-retired at this moment in time.

Liam Neeson joined this action-thriller back in September 2015, and in January 2016, it was confirmed that the actor would be reuniting with director Jaume Collet-Serra. The Commuter marks their fourth collaboration together, following 2011's Unknown, 2014's Non-Stop, and 2015's Run All Night. Jaume Collet-Serra directs from a script by Byron Willinger & Philip de Blasi and Ryan Engle (Non-Stop, Rampage), from a story by Byron Willinger & Philip de Blasi. Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman produce, with Lionsgate setting a January 12, 2018 release date, putting it up against Warner Bros. Paddington 2 and Sony's Proud Mary.

Liam Neeson also has two other movies in post-production, that are slated for release sometime next year. First up is the ensemble drama Widows for director Steve McQueen, where he stars alongside Colin Farrell, Elizabeth Debicki, Jon Bernthal, Daniel Kaluuya, Viola Davis, Robert Duvall, Michelle Rodriguez and Carrie Coon, which is slated for release on November 16, 2018. The second project is Hard Powder with Emmy Rossum and Laura Dern, which doesn't have a release date in place. Take a look at the new trailer for The Commuter, courtesy of Lionsgate YouTube.