Disney+ has released the Complete Skywalker Saga trailer. The footage spans over 40 years of storytelling, taking a look at all nine movies. It's enough to get even the most hardened Star Wars fan emotional as they think of their personal history with the franchise. It's hard to believe that George Lucas had a hard time getting people to get behind his vision before A New Hope hit theaters, especially now since it went on to become a cultural phenomenon.

J.J. Abrams returned to put the Skywalker Saga to rest with The Rise of Skywalker, which is coming to Disney+ next week. The director kicked off the sequel trilogy with 2015's The Force Awakens and did not anticipate coming back. However, there was some trouble behind-the-scenes with Colin Trevorrow and Abrams was asked to return. While the sequel trilogy will be debated for the end of time, it is still officially a part of the story arc that George Lucas started back in the day, though some Star Wars fans refuse to accept it.

When looking at the Skywalker Saga trailer tailor made for Disney+, it's evident that all nine of the installments fit together in a stylistic way, which is pretty crazy to think about since they were all made in different decades. The prequel trilogy was not something that a lot of Star Wars fans were into, outside of diehards. However, in the years after, a whole new group of fans grew up on those three movies and those are their favorites. Even fans who weren't into The Phantom Menace when it came out have come back around because of the storylines that tie to a ton of further material.

Obviously, the original Star Wars trilogy is what many fans consider to be the best. Even Return of the Jedi gets a pass, though it was seen as the black sheep for a long time. The Empire Strikes Back received its fair share of hate mail upon its release and is now considered to be one of the best, if not the fan-favorite. Now, all of these movies will be available to stream in one place for the first time in history. This is a pretty big deal and comes at the perfect time.

The Rise of Skywalker will debut on Disney+ on Monday, May 4th. Additionally, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian episode 1 will premiere, along with the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. If that wasn't enough, both the 4th and 5th will have fans taking part in a virtual Star Wars convention, courtesy of Reedpop, the organization behind New York Comic-Con and Star Wars Celebration. Basically, Monday is going to be a day for fans to look forward to, which doesn't always happen, but we're living in strange times at the moment. While we wait for May the 4th, you can check out the official Skywalker Saga trailer above, thanks to the official Star Wars YouTube channel.