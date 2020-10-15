The entertainment world is still reeling from the passing of Two and Half Men star Conchata Ferrell, who sadly died on Monday at the age of 77. Several of her co-stars and admirers have taken to social media over the last few days to pay tribute to the comedian and actress, with Adam Sandler the latest to express his sadness over the news.

RIP. Great lady. Will be missed terribly. So sorry to her family. pic.twitter.com/6Y9oMdLXOP — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) October 13, 2020

"RIP. Great lady. Will be missed terribly," Adam Sandler said, before offering his condolences to Ferrell's loved ones. "So sorry to her family." Sandler shared a photograph of Ferrell from the 2002 romantic comedy Mr. Deeds, which the pair starred in together. Following a small-town guy who inherits a fortune from his uncle, Ferrell starred as Jan, a retired rodeo clown and close friend of Sandler's Longfellow Deeds who now works in the local pizzeria.

The news of Conchata Ferrell's death came earlier this week, with the actress passing away following complications surrounding a cardiac arrest. Her death comes after Ferrell's husband Arnie Anderson confirmed that the actress had been in intensive care earlier this year back in July after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Her condition continued to worsen, and, after contracting an infection while being kept in hospital, the actress was moved to a long-term care facility and respiratory unit before sadly passing away.

Ferrell starred in a wide variety of big and small screen projects, including Edward Scissorhands, True Romance, Erin Brockovich, E/R, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but she will always be best remembered for her role as Berta, the housekeeper in the popular sitcom Two and a Half Men. Lead actor Charlie Sheen recently took to social media to pay his respects to his colleague and friend. "An absolute sweetheart a consummate pro a genuine friend a shocking and painful loss," Charlie Sheen said before praising Ferrell's kind nature. "Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your "people" keeping was perfect."

Jon Cryer, who also starred in the series, also posted a lengthy thread paying tribute to Conchata Ferrell saying, "She was a beautiful human. Berta's gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty's warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I'm crying for the woman I'll miss, and the joy she brought so many." He continued, telling the story of first meeting Ferrell on the set of the popular sitcom, with the actor declaring that he was a big fan of hers long before they appeared together in Two and a Half Men. "I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men. It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they'd been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan i was of hers and she simply refused to believe it."

Ferrell starred in Two and a Half Men since the show's beginning back in 2003, going on to appear in a total of 212 episodes until the series ended in 2015. The role earned her two Emmy nominations for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. This comes to us courtesy of Adam Sandler's official Twitter account.