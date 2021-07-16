Sterling and Draper are back together again to breathe life into the Fletch franchise in Confess, Fletch. Jon Hamm and John Slattery fit like a glove in Mad Men; their chemistry is sure to please the folks that have missed their tag team of crafting slick ad campaigns and shmoozing clients, with perfectly timed banter. Slattery's recent appearances include reprising his role as Howard Stark in Avengers: Endgame and playing Fred Schlafly (husband of Cate Blanchett's Phyllis Schlafly) in Mrs. America. John Hamm can be seen playing Joe Finney in the new Steven Soderbergh HBO Max film, No Sudden Move.

Confess, Fletch is based on the original Gregory Mcdonald mystery novel of the same name. The second in the series of novels that inspired the '80s comedy blockbusters, Fletch and Fletch Lives, starring Chevy Chase. Jon Hamm will be our Irwin M. 'Fletch' Fletcher, and rounding out the cast will be Fifty Shades of Grey star Marcia Gay Harden, Portlandia favorite Kyle MacLachlan and Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. ﻿Bridesmaids co-writer and actress Annie Mumolo also joined a cast.

Now in production, Confess, Fletch has been in franchise limbo for over 30 years with Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds, Zach Braff, and Jason Sudeikis having all been attached at some point, with none of the projects coming to fruition.

Confess, Fletch will follow Jon Hamm as Fletch, an investigative journalist who finds himself in the middle of a murder investigation, one in which he is pinned as the prime suspect. While on a quest to prove his innocence, Fletch is tasked with finding his fiancée's stolen art collection, the only inheritance she's acquired after her father goes missing and is presumed dead. After becoming the prime suspect in multiple murders, Fletch strives to prove his innocence while simultaneously searching for his fiancé's stolen art collection.

With Greg Mottola at the helm, it has all the makings of a summer blockbuster. His credits include Superbad, Arrested Development, The Comeback, Adventureland, Paul, and Keeping Up with the Jones, which marked his first project with Hamm.

Kyle MacLachlan Is best known for his role as Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks and its film prequel Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me. However, he charmed us and made us giggle with his turn as the Mayor of Portland in the IFC comedy series Portlandia.

Roy Wood Jr. is currently a correspondent on The Daily Show w/ Trevor Noah. Roy has been described by the Hollywood Reporter as 'a Standout,' and Entertainment Weekly called his brand of thought provoking comedy as "charismatic crankiness". Annie Mumolo Is an actress and writer known for her writing and acting, appearing in This is 40, Bridesmaids and Bad Moms.

Marcia Gay Harden has proven she can do anything required give the performance necessary from comedy to drama, from stage to screen. Her work has earned her an Academy Award for Pollock, a Tony Award, and two nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Jon Hamm had us fooled with his severe character in Mad Men. His comedic timing, deadpan delivery, slapstick chops are proven in Bridesmaids, SNL, 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Curb You're Enthusiasm, the list goes on, making him the perfect choice for the serious and seriously funny man we know as Fletch. No sign of a release date yet. This news was first reported at Entertainment Tonight.