"It's happening." Today was the first on set for Confess, Fletch.﻿ The film is based on the original Gregory Mcdonald mystery novel of the same name. The second in the series of novels that inspired the '80s comedy blockbusters, Fletch and Fletch Lives, starring Chevy Chase. Jon Hamm will be our Irwin M. 'Fletch' Fletcher, and rounding out the cast will be Fifty Shades of Grey star Marcia Gay Harden, Portlandia favorite Kyle MacLachlan and Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr.

The story will follow Jon Hamm as Fletch, an investigative journalist who finds himself in the middle of a murder investigation, one in which he is pinned as the prime suspect. While on a quest to prove his innocence, Fletch is tasked with finding his fiancée's stolen art collection, the only inheritance she's acquired after her father goes missing and is presumed dead. After becoming the prime suspect in multiple murders, Fletch strives to prove his innocence while simultaneously searching for his fiancé's stolen art collection.

Greg Mottola is pumped!

"We look forward to bringing Fletch's iconic character back to the big screen with a modern-day twist. While the original film has been hailed a cult classic with a strong fan base, we are showcasing Fletch through a new comedic and sophisticated lens, highlighting the nuances of his character and the intricacies of his career as an investigative journalist," said producer Connie Tavel.

"The insouciant and sophisticated cocktail of Jon Hamm and Greg Mottola will be delivered to global audiences next year and promises to be very tasty," said Miramax CEO Bill Block. Block, Tavel, and Hamm serve as producers on the film. Block is best know for producing the $315 million-worldwide grossing Bad Moms franchise.

With Greg Mottola at the helm, our cheeks are going to be hurting from laughing. His comedy chops have been more than proven, directing a few classics you might have heard of like Superbad, Arrested Development, The Comeback, Adventureland, Paul, and Keeping Up with the Jones, which marked his first project with Hamm.

Kyle MacLachlan Is best known for his role as Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks and its film prequel Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me. He also teamed up with David Lynch for two feature films Dune and Blue Velvet. ﻿He returned to television success with Sex and the City﻿ in the '00s, and charmed us with his turn as the Mayor of Portland in the IFC comedy series Portlandia.

Roy Wood Jr. is currently a correspondent on The Daily Show w/ Trevor Noah. Roy has been described by the Hollywood Reporter as 'a Standout,' and Entertainment Weekly called his brand of thought provoking comedy as "charismatic crankiness". In 2016 'Variety' magazine named him one of 10 Comics to watch.

Marcia Gay Harden has proven she can do anything required give the performance necessary from comedy to drama, from stage to screen. Her work has earned her an Academy Award for Pollock, a Tony Award, and two nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

And, of course Jon Hamm had his breakout role as a troubled, stone-cold but successful 'ad-man' in the AMC drama Mad Men. ﻿But the man had us fooled! His comedic timing, deadpan delivery, slapstick chops are proven in Bridesmaids, SNL, 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Curb You're Enthusiasm, the list goes on, making him the perfect choice for the serious and seriously funny man we know as Fletch. No sign of a release date yet, but I'll be there...in disguise.