Earlier this morning, we were awakened by The Conjuring 3 trailer. Now, more intel about the scary nature of this long awaited sequel has been revealed. Over a span of eight years, The Conjuring universe has given Hollywood its modern blockbuster horror franchise, filled with ghostly nuns, ghastly children, and freaky dolls. Now, filmmaker Michael Chaves is preparing to put his own spin on the series with the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. In an interview, Chaves promised the new movie does not pull any punches and is the biggest, darkest entry in the series yet.

"In a lot of ways, this is the biggest Conjuring movie. I showed the final cut to [star] Vera [Farmiga] and her husband and they agreed, and they were like, 'This is the darkest Conjuring movie.' It digs into some really dark material. This is definitely a case where there's real consequence, there's real victims."

While many of the movies in The Conjuring universe are spinoffs, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It brings the focus back on paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren, once again played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. This time around, the duo is called in to lend their expertise for the murder trial of Arne Johnson in 1981. The trial was one of the first cases that the real-life Ed and Lorraine Warren who inspired 2013's The Conjuring} were engaged in which brought them into public focus.

During the trial, Johnson became the first person in America to blame his crime on demonic possession, which led him to murdering his landlord. According to Chaves, the case was specifically chosen to move The Conjuring movies away from the "haunted house" setup that the previous two movies in the series had explored.

"This is really taking the Warrens into uncharted places. Being a fan of the franchise, I was honestly really nervous at first breaking with convention, breaking with a lot of things that are tradition, but I think that what we've done is really woven the language and the things that you do want from a Conjuring film - the scares, the Warrens, their relationship - [and [pushed them] to the limits in this really fresh and exciting new direction."

Of course, what madeThe Conjuringmovies stand out was the use of diabolical villains, from dead witches in the first movie in the series, to the demon masquerading as a malevolent nun in the sequel. For The Devil Made Me Do It, Chaves asserts that the new main villain is fundamentally different from those who have come before.

"From the very beginning, James and the studio wanted to do something very different, basically treat this as a new decade for the Warrens, a new chapter where we're introducing new themes, new ideas, and taking these characters to places that they've never gone before. Let me just say their adversary is unlike any adversary they've faced before, and not just in the sense that it's another iconic character. There's something fundamentally different with this one and I think that's honestly what I'm most excited about."

This news originated at IGN.