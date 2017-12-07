Conrad Brooks, star of Plan 9 from Outer Space, has passed away. Brooks was 86-years-old and his cause of death has not yet been announced. Reports of his death have been circulating on social media and several outlets have reported on his passing, though, no official obituary has been released. Neither his family or representatives have released a statement regarding Brooks' passing yet.

With a career dating back to 1953, in an uncredited role in William Beaudine's Jalopy, Conrad Brooks had a career that spanned more than six decades. The late actor was known best for his relationship with director Ed Wood, who directed legendary B-movies such as Plan 9 From Outer Space and Bride of the Monster. Jerry Williams, who worked with Brooks several times over the years, had this to say in an Instagram post.

"RIP Conrad Brooks...plan 9 from outer space alum and you starred in several of my films. This is a bts pic from my film Purvos..an awesome actor till the end and a good friend. Thanks for sharing your experiences and friendship...fare thee well until we meet again my friend."

Conrad Brooks will always be known best for starring as a police officer in Plan 9 From Outer Space. The actor was so infamously tied to Ed Wood's movies that director Tim Burton actually gave him a cameo as a bartender in his movie, Ed Wood. During his long career, Brooks starred in more than 100 movies, like Puppet Master III, Glen or Glenda, Zombiegeddon and he even starred in the 2015 remake of Plan 9, bringing his career full circle.

Director Edward D. Wood Jr. has a stable of actors that he worked with during his career and Conrad Brooks was part of that crew. He was the last surviving member of that group of actors. Despite the fact that Brooks was never able to cross over into the mainstream, his career continued up through his death. He appeared in this year's movie Toilet Gator and has several other projects that have yet to be released. He's completed work on Don't Let the Devil In, which was finished in 2016, but the movie doesn't have a released lined up.

It's unclear what the fate of Conrad Brooks' remaining projects will be. According to IMDB, the actor has several projects that are listed as "filming." Revenge of the Devil Bat, Darkness Waits and Abaddon are all still incomplete. It's unclear if Brooks finished his parts for those movies, or if the filmmakers will have to find a way to finish the movies without the actor now. You can check out some of the social media tributes to Conrad Brooks for yourself below. RIP, Conrad Brooks. You will be missed.

R.I.P. Conrad Brooks, the last surviving member of Ed Wood's 1950s-era stock company of actors. Fond memories of trying to do a phone interview with him when I was 16 and him trying to sell me three of his videos for $100. pic.twitter.com/1NG1CY6QXH — Will Sloan (@WillSloanEsq) December 6, 2017

A sweet reunion today for Conrad Brooks and all of his Hollywood friends. We are grateful he said mostly nice things about us while we were waiting for him. Condolences to his family. — Criswell Predicts (@CriswellPredic1) December 6, 2017

@GrimesNYT Conrad Brooks, has died at 86. Conrad would literally run across a room to shake a fan's hand at a convention. He loved meeting people and telling stories. He would sell you the shirt off his back. He and I always spoke about how Ed Wood never got to see success. #RIP — Kevin S Michaels (@FilmmakerKevin) December 7, 2017

Farewell Conrad Brooks, 86

A bit player across Ed Wood films.

Here he is as a policeman (left) in PLAN 9 FROM OUTER SPACE.

Acted opp Bela Lugosi(!) - 'a sweet guy, a very gentlemanly man'



Years later, Tim Burton gave Brooks a cameo in ED WOOD as a bartender. pic.twitter.com/12zSa4kpcr — Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) December 6, 2017