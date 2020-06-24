In the name of health and safety, Comic-Con will be coming to people's homes this year due to the ongoing global situation. With the event, [email protected], due to be taking place in a little over a month, details are beginning to be revealed from various sources, and it has now been announced that one of the panels will be a "Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion" with Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman as the panelists.

The San Diego Comic-Con panel comes courtesy of Collider, and while they have not yet revealed any other specifics or any of the things that were discussed, they do promise some interesting tales from behind-the-scenes of the making of the 2005 adaptation of the popular DC comic book. The day and time that the forty-five-minute panel will be shown currently remains a mystery, with Collider saying that this information will be officially announced by Comic-Con. No doubt there will be conversations surrounding a Constantine sequel that is sure to get fans all in a flutter.

Based on the DC character John Constantine, 2005's Constantine follows an ordinary man with an extraordinary gift who must save the planet from evil. Unknown to most people, the world is crowded with spirits both good and evil who walk among us in human guise. One of the few who can see these spirits is John Constantine, but the responsibility of his vision is more than he can stand, and, as a teenager, he attempts to take his own life.

Saved from death, Constantine must now atone for his actions by acting as a guardian in the middle ground between Paradise and Hell and becoming a detective of the occult. On his quest, Constantine makes the acquaintance of Angela Dodson, a police detective who becomes aware of his unusual gift while looking into the death of her sister. He leads her into the unknown world of the spirits and soon circumstances demand that they join forces in a desperate bid to save humanity from evil.

Constantine was directed by The Hunger Games and I Am Legend's Francis Lawrence, in his feature-length directorial debut, and stars Keanu Reeves as John Constantine. Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Djimon Hounsou, Gavin Rossdale, and Peter Stormare co-star. The movie was written by Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello and is based on DC Comics Hellblazer.

While the movie was not met particularly well by critics (Constantine currently stands at 46% on Rotten Tomatoes), fans were a lot more enamored with it, and since the increasing popularity of star Keanu Reeves have been clamoring for a sequel to be made. While that remains unlikely, there will no doubt be a lot of fans now looking forward to hearing the actor and some of the rest of the cast and crew discuss the comic book movie all these years later during [email protected].

This year's San Diego Comic-Con, which was scheduled to take place July 22-26, has been moved online due to the ongoing global situation. This news comes to us courtesy of Collider.