Following his announcement on Friday that a sequel to Constantine is now in the works, actor Peter Stormare is fuelling the flames for his return as Lucifer. Sharing a glowing review of his performance from the first Constantine, Stormare replied saying "I'm thrilled and honored above and beyond." Now, while the actor did not mention any more about a sequel specifically, his message could well be expressing how "thrilled" and "honored" he is to return...

Regardless, Stormare clearly has the Devil on his mind, and is perhaps looking back in order to once again don a white suit as ruler of the underworld for his return in Constantine 2. The actor surprised fans at the end of last week, announcing that a follow-up to the 2005 comic book adaptation is now in the works. Taking to social media, Stormare simply stated "Sequel In The Works," along with an image of himself as the fallen Archangel.

Constantine stars Keanu Reeves as an ordinary man with an extraordinary gift who must save the planet from evil. Unknown to most people, the world is crowded with spirits both good and evil who walk among us in human guise. One of the few who can see these spirits is John Constantine, but the responsibility of his vision is more than he can stand, and, as a teenager, he attempts to take his own life. Saved from death, Constantine must now atone for his actions by acting as a guardian in the middle ground between Paradise and Hell and becoming a detective of the occult and the paranormal. Based on the DC comic Hellblazer and the character John Constantine, fans have been asking for a sequel for some time, and are now finally getting it.

Peter Stormare stars in Constantine as Lucifer, who appears during the finale to collect the title characters soul. Wearing a crisp, white suit and leaving footprints of black sludge behind him, Stormare manages to be both endearingly eccentric and utterly terrifying, with his performance not only emerging as one of the highlights of the movie, but standing out as one of cinema's best depictions of the Devil.

Despite the ongoing rumors, and now Stormare's announcement, there has been no official confirmation from DC or Warner Bros. at this time. The news of a sequel to Constantine comes as a huge surprise for several reasons, but particularly when it follows the announcement earlier this year that director J.J. Abrams will be bringing a live action Justice League Dark series, which includes John Constantine, Deadman, Madame Xanadu, Shade, the Changing Man and Zatanna among its founding members, to life on HBO Max.

Justice League Dark will follow an alternate branch of the Justice League that is dedicated to dealing with mystical and supernatural threats, with several heavily rumored spin-offs to follow, one of which is a standalone Constantine series. Of course, it's entirely possible that the studio has more than one Constantine project on the cards, they do with Batman after all, but this has still led to some fans wondering whether Stormare is sadly mistaken regarding Constantine 2. This comes to us from Peter Stormare's official Instagram account.