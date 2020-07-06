Warner Bros. is reportedly teaming with J.J. Abrams to produce a new live-action Constantine movie. The upcoming project will reportedly be made for the HBO Max streaming service. This new report comes after comic book fans were buzzing about a potential Zatanna standalone movie over the weekend. DC rumors have been all over the place due to their upcoming DC Fandome event and many are anticipating some big Constantine-related news on that day, along with some other highly anticipated projects like Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League.

In addition to the J.J. Abrams news, it has also been reported that Warner Bros. is looking to bring back Keanu Reeves. In November 2012, it was reported that Guillermo del Toro and the studio were considering a project featuring DC Comics' supernatural characters, which includes Reeves' John Constantine. At the time, it was unclear if the movie would be directly connected to 2005's Constantine. In 2019, Reeves stated that he would be more than happy to return to the role.

It is believed that Warner Bros. intends to utilize HBO Max in order to build up the Justice League Dark team, before heading into a massive big screen project, like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. This has been rumored for quite a bit now, but it has yet to be officially confirmed at this point in time, though the buzzing appears to be getting a lot louder at the moment, especially with the J.J. Abrams news.

HBO Max has the mythical Snyder Cut of Justice League on the way, which is something a lot of people did not see coming, including the director himself. With the streaming service, Warner Bros. has a chance to do some major things that they were not able to pull off on the big screen and it will be interesting to see how this all pans out. Bringing Keanu Reeves back for a new Constantine project would be huge, while also giving Disney+ some solid competition with their Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.

Constantine hit theaters in 2005 and was a hit with comic book fans. While it received mixed reviews from critics, it went on to gross over $230 million globally against an initial $100 million production budget. The movie has only gotten bigger over time, becoming a cult classic, while creating a want for a sequel at the same time. The Constantine franchise kept going on the small screen with Matt Ryan's TV series, though it was only around for a short time. Even the TV series was met with praise from fans, who have demanded that the studio bring it back. Maybe HBO Max will be the place where that happens. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. Murphy's Multiverse was the first to report on the J.J. Abrams and Constantine news.