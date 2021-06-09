Keanu Reeves is one of those rare actors who rarely puts a foot wrong both in his acting and in real life, and it is probably for that reason there has been an ongoing rumor that Marvel and DC have been in a battle to sign up the actor to their respective movie universes. While being given the pick of roles, Reeves could well end up being one of those scarce stars who straddle both arms of the comic book movie world. According to new rumors, 56-year-old Keanu Reeves is now being pitched multiple roles across DC's movies.

In a time when every comment is scrutinized and then expanded on by fans, Reeves has previously admitted that of all the superheroes out there at the moment, Marvel's Wolverine is his favorite. Of course, with Hugh Jackman hanging up his claws and the X-Men's arrival in the MCU fairly imminent, this comment alone was enough to have some speculating whether Reeves could be first in line to take over the role when next we see Logan back on screen. However, it is DC who have first blood, having already signed him up for one movie.

Fifteen years on from his stint in the big screen outing of Constantine, Reeves will return to DC, but will not actually be seen on screen. He is one of the ensemble cast providing his voice to the animated DC League of Super-Pets, along with Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski and many more. We are still to hear which role he will be playing, but as the premise of the movie is following the adventures of the pets of famous DC heroes, there are plenty that he could be taking on, although the dogs of Superman and Batman are taken.

So, with one DC movie, of sorts, already clinched, what other roles are they likely to be offering the much-loved Canadian. Well, as you would expect, there is a strong belief that a return of Constantine could be on the cards, but beyond that, lips are being held tighter than Superman's pants as to what the other roles could be. The recent 15th anniversary of Reeve's last appearance as Constantine allowed fans to renew calls for a belated Constantine 2, and with so many 80s and 90s movies currently getting new installments, it would probably be well received. However, it looks like the demon detective is about to get the JJ Abrams treatment as an HBO Max series, so we will just have to wait and see as far as that goes.

Where exactly Reeves goes from here in terms of comic book characters is something else that will just have to wait until someone is ready to spill the beans, but as well as DC pulling him further into their world, Marvel's Kevin Feige isn't probably about to let go of the idea of having him in an MCU property sometime in the future with his recent comments that he speaks to Reeves about almost every project added to their roster. Giantfreakinrobot.com broke this news first.