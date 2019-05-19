Keanu Reeves says he would "love" to come back to the world of Constantine. The movie was released in 2005 and was not very well received by fans of the source material or by critics. John Constantine was introduced by comic book writer/creator Alan Moore while writing the Swamp Thing and he first appeared in June 1985. In 1988, Constantine received his own comic book, entitled Hellblazer, which has been hailed by DC fans for over 30 years now.

Excitement was high on Constantine before it hit theaters, but that quickly faded away. However, Keanu Reeves would still like to come back to the role. Reeves has been talking a lot about past roles over the past several weeks while out promoting John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Constantine is on his radar, but Speed 3 unfortunately is not. He explains.

"I've always wanted to play John Constantine again. I just love that world, too, and I love that character. I just had a blast playing a character and (playing) in that world."

Maybe now would be a good time to revive Constantine. DC and Warner Bros. may already have plans to bring the character back, though that has not been confirmed at this time. Bringing Keanu Reeves on board again would be a very wise decision and even though the first movie wasn't great, it would be hard to see someone else taking on the role. For now, Reeves is preparing to jump into another former role. He and Alex Winter are about to begin production on the long awaited Bill & Ted 3, which begins shooting next month.

Keanu Reeves just scored the number one movie at the box office with John Wick 3, which is also the franchise's best ever opening at $57 million. Director Chad Stahelski and Reeves are open to returning and the director states that the fourth movie is already being mapped out. Reeves has fallen into an unexpected hit with the John Wick franchise and fans would love to see him return for more movies down the line. And since the third installment is a box office success, it looks like those fans are going to get their wish.

Related: Constantine TV Show Is Dead as Search for New Home Fails

Speed 3 is the one sequel Keanu Reeves isn't interested in making. The actor recently joked that he and Sandra Bullock are too old to jump into their old roles, laughing at the idea of them returning. His reasoning makes sense since the second installment tanked so bad. Reeves wisely sat the one out, while Bullock stayed on board, only to get roasted by critics. Whatever the case may be, we could be in for some more Constantine down the line if the studio decides to dust off the franchise again. You can watch the interview with Keanu Reeves below, thanks to the Variety YouTube channel.