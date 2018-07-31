Matt Ryan is back as John Constantine in the first trailer for Constantine: City of Demons. Ryan originally played the character in the short-lived live-action series based on the DC Comics character. However, he's found his way back to the role several times, most recently becoming a series regular on Legends of Tomorrow. Now, he's got his very own, R-rated, animated movie, which looks weird, dark and fun.

This tale has been produced in a dual format. The story was initially released as animated shorts, the first five of which appeared on CW Seed. With a runtime of 90 minutes, the feature-length Constantine: City of Demons movie has over an hour of never-before-seen content, including the climax. So, while not everything featured here will be new, there is plenty in store for fans to enjoy.

In Constantine: City of Demons, a decade after a tragic mistake, family man Chas and occult detective John Constantine set out to cure Chas's daughter Trish from a mysterious supernatural coma. With the help of the mysterious Nightmare Nurse, the influential Queen of Angels, and brutal Aztec God Mictlantecuhtli, the pair just might have a chance at outsmarting the demon Beroul to save Trish's soul. In a world of shadows and dark magic, not everything is what it seems, and there's always a price to pay. The path to redemption is never easy, and if Constantine is to succeed, he must navigate through the dark urban underbelly of Los Angeles, outwit the most cunning spawns of hell, and come face to face with arch-nemesis Nergal, all while battling his own inner demons!

Doug Murphy (Scooby-Doo and the Gourmet Ghost) directs the film from a script by J.M. DeMatteis (Batman: Bad Blood). Sam Register and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers, alongside Greg Berlanti and David S. Goyer. The cast also includes Damian O'Hare as Chas Chandler, Laura Bailey as Trish and Asa The Healer, Emily O'Brien as Rene Chandler, Kevin Michael Richardson as Mahonin, Jim Meskimen as Beroul, Robin Atkin Downes as Nergal, Rachel Kimsey as Angela and Rick Wasserman as Mictlantecuhtli. Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, had this to say about the movie.

"Fans have responded to John Constantine with an unbridled thirst for his stories - first in the live-action series Constantine, and again with Justice League Dark. Constantine: City of Demons offers Warner Bros. Home Entertainment another opportunity to satisfy the fans' desire for this character in a fascinating tale that provides even greater insight into his backstory and the situations that helped create his approach to the supernatural. We're especially thrilled to be able to release this full-length feature film focused on fan-favorite Constantine and full of special extras."

Constantine: City of Demons will be available in several formats. A 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray combo pack for $39.99, standard Blu-ray combo pack for $24.99, as well as on digital HD for $19.99. The Blu-ray combo packs include digital versions of the movie. Constantine: City of Demons is set to arrive on October 9. Be sure to check out the trailer, courtesy of the Warner Bros. Home Entertainment YouTube channel, for yourself below.