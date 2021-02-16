New details on a Constantine series in the works at HBO Max have reportedly been revealed. Last year, it had been reported that J. J. Abrams was developing a live-action Constantine series for the streamer with Bad Robot Productions serving as the production company. Nothing else about this small screen adaptation has been revealed since, but a new report sheds some light on the tone of the series.

According to The Illuminerdi, the HBO Max series will reimagine John Constantine with a "darker reinvention of the character." Written by Guy Bolton, the outlet also claims that the series "will be less focused on religion, and more focused on the horror elements from the Constantine comics." As the series will be hosted on HBO Max, there's no telling at this point just how dark the show just might get, but they'll have the freedom to go as far as needed on the premium streamer.

Rumor is that the production team is also searching for a lead actor to star in the series with the hopes of casting a "BIPOC actor in their late 20's, similar to a young Riz Ahmed." The Illuminerdi also reports that HBO Max and Abrams aren't necessarily targeting Ahmed specifically to play the new John Constantine, but are "using his look as a starting point" in their quest to present a new version of the character unique from previous iterations.

In addition to the HBO Max series, we might also be getting a followup to the 2005 Constantine movie starring Keanu Reeves. In November, Lucifer actor Peter Stormare claimed that Constantine 2 was happening with an Instagram post of his character that simply stated, "Sequel In The Works." Because there were also rumors of a new Constantine movie alongside the rumblings of the TV show, it's possible we'll be seeing both different Constantine projects coming to fruition.

Matt Ryan has been playing John Constantine in the Arrowverse. Between 2014 and 2015, he led one season of his own spinoff series for the network. While the series was short-lived, Ryan suggested viewership would have been much higher on another network. Fortunately for the actor, he got to retain the role with guest appearances elsewhere in the Arrowverse, appearing in Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. Additionally, Ryan voices John Constantine in the CW Seed animated web series Constantine: City of Demons.

Originating from DC Comics, John Constantine is a working-class warlock and occult detective primarily working out of London. After first appearing in Swamp Thing, Constantine began starring in his own comic series in 1988. He has since been named in many online lists ranking the greatest comic book characters of all time, competing with the likes of Batman and Superman along with other much more well-known superheroes. Because his story is so dark, Constantine is probably something that has better odds of succeeding outside of something so limiting as a show on the CW.

No production dates or release information has yet been set for the Constantine series on HBO Max. This story comes to us from The Illuminerdi.