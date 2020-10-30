The iconic bobsled prop featured in the classic feel-good Disney movie Cool Runnings was stolen this week from the Canadian bar where it had been on display since filming wrapped nearly three decades ago. Located at Ranchman's bar in Calgary, Alberta, the bobsled had been gifted to the establishment by the movie's production crew. Although the bar closed last month, the bobsled had hung without incident outside below the roof of the building until it was taken down sometime between Oct. 21-25.

"I feel like I got gut-punched," said Rob Campbell, the realtor handling the sale of the property. As suspending the bobsled to begin with was a very difficult task, Campbell also suggests that the theft appears to have been professionally planned by a group of individuals.

"It's just a sickening feeling and my stomach dropped. This was not something sitting on the front patio. It was suspended 20 feet off the ground and took four guys to put it up. It was hung by chains and lag bolts. Someone had to put some effort into it," Campbell explains.

Devon Harris, one of the real-life members of the actual 1988 Jamaican bobsled team, also urged the thieves to return the prop.

"It's gone too far now," Harris said. "It's kind of like this work of art that somebody go hide in a basement and they are the only ones who have the opportunities to enjoy it. I have no idea what (they) are going to do with a sled. There's nothing they can do with it, right?"

Harris is right. While the bobsled made for an awesome decoration hanging outside of a bar, it would take up a lot of space in someone's living room or basement. Pawning it or putting it on eBay will also lead to their capture rather quickly. The people responsible are clearly much better off returning the bobsled, but who really knows what's happened to it by now? In any case, let's hope the bobsled is soon recovered so it can be properly displayed (and hopefully better protected).

Released in 1993, Cool Runnings was directed by Jon Turteltaub and starred Leon Robinson, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis, Malik Yoba, and John Candy in one of his final roles. The movie is based on the true story of the Jamaica national bobsled team competing in the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta. In the movie, Candy plays Irv Blitzer, a disgraced former champion who guides the team along as they carry out their dream of competing in the Winter Olympics. Along with winning big at the box office, Cool Runnings was critically acclaimed and has ultimately become one of the most memorable movies of its era.

As of now, police are reviewing security footage taken from the area of the crime. Investigators are also encouraging any potential witnesses to come forward if anyone saw anything suspicious that day. An unspecified reward is being offered by the property owner for the bobsled's return. This news comes to us from LadBible.