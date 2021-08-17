On Tuesday, August 24 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (local time), Fathom Events, alongside Laika, Shout! Factory, and Park Circus, will bring fan favorite Coraline back to theaters to celebrate the 15th anniversary of LAIKA Studios. Coraline will be presented in its entirety and will feature exclusive bonus content that reveals the unique creative process behind LAIKA's extraordinary films.
From Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach) and based on the novella of the same name by author Neil Gaiman (Sandman), Coraline is a wondrous, thrilling, fun and suspenseful adventure. A young girl walks through a secret door in her new home and discovers an alternate version of her life. On the surface, this parallel reality is eerily similar to her real life - only much better. But when this wondrously off-kilter, fantastical adventure turns dangerous and her counterfeit parents try to keep her forever, Coraline must count on her resourcefulness, determination, and bravery to save her family and get back home. The voice cast includes Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Ian McShane, Jennifer Saunders, and Dawn French. Produced by Henry Selick, Claire Jennings, Bill Mechanic, and Mary Sandell. Written for the screen and directed by Henry Selick.
Tickets for Coraline can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices now. For a complete list of theater locations, including for the 3 p.m. showings, visit the Fathom Events website (participating theaters are subject to change).