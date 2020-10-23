As promised, Corey Feldman has delivered episode 1 of the highly anticipated Corey & Jamison's Real Frog Adventures. He debuted the episode late last night on YouTube. The Frog Brothers, Feldman and Jamison Newlander, are out to hunt for some real paranormal activity in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania in the episode. The two stars of The Lost Boys have reunited several times over the years, but this time around it's to help spread some Halloween joy to 2020, a year that very much deserves a good time and some positivity.

Episode 1 of Corey & Jamison's Real Frog Adventures begins as the real-life Frog Brothers discuss their first mission. Both Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander seem a little skeptical about their belief in the paranormal, though they are both very excited to head out to Pennsylvania to hunt for ghosts. As a bit of a spoiler, the boys don't find much this time, but the episode will be continued on October 25th, so we don't have to wait too much longer to see what they discover together with paranormal investigator Nicole Saunders.

Corey Feldman started teasing Corey & Jamison's Real Frog Adventures last weekend, where he got a big response from The Lost Boys fans. It's always a good time when Feldman and Jamison Newlander get to do things together, and they're letting us all in on their latest adventure. As to whether or not Corey & Jamison's Real Frog Adventures will turn them into supernatural believers, that is unclear at this moment, though they seem to both be very open to the idea of finding some ghosts.

Gettysburg is considered to be one of the most haunted areas in the United States. Approximately 10,000 lives were lost there, and more than 30,000 people wounded during the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863. Some people believe that the casualties never left the premises and that they haunt the area to this day. There are numerous haunted tours of the area, which claim that visitors will hear voices and mysterious footsteps during their journeys. Both Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander were able to hear what sounded like a child's voice, but they are unsure if they believe that it is the real deal or not.

Several people who have visited Gettysburg, along with some of the town's population, claim that the area is haunted. Since not all of us can get on a plane and travel out to Pennsylvania at the moment, we'll have to rely on the Frog Brothers to deliver the facts. Corey & Jamison's Real Frog Adventures episode 2 will premiere Sunday, October 25th at 9:30pm PST. After that, there will be two more episodes, with the fourth and final premiering on Halloween. You can watch the first episode of Corey & Jamison's Real Frog Adventures above, thanks to the Corey Feldman's official YouTube channel.