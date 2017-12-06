The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office have located the recorded testimony of Corey Feldman, where he allegedly revealed the names of many child sex predators in Hollywood. Feldman started his Truth Campaign to share his story and stop a Hollywood pedophile ring that has been going on for decades, which he and Corey Haim fell victim to as child stars in the 1980s. Mr. Feldman has been pretty silent on social media over the past few weeks, citing all of the "hate and lies" that have been swirling around him as well as his campaign only raising just over a quarter of its $1,000,000 goal. But all of this could soon change now that the 1993 audio tapes have been turned over to the LAPD.

Fox News reports that after denying that the tapes existed, the Santa Barbara Sheriff's department has recently located the audio files, which were recorded during the trial of Michael Jackson on charges of child molestation. The sheriff's department made a lengthy statement in regard to the manner, but were tight lipped about it due to the fact that it had to do with child abuse. The department also revealed that they have sent the audio tapes down to the LAPD, who announced previously that they were shutting down the case that Corey Feldman had started after appearing on the Doctor Oz show. The statement reads.

"Following the recent inquiries into the Sheriff's Office interview of Mr. Feldman in 1993, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office conducted an additional review for any stored items remaining from the Michael Jackson investigation. In a container which included the original reports from the investigation, the Sheriff's Office located some detective working copies of audio recordings made during the investigation. A copy of Mr. Feldman's interview was located. The recording is being turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department. Due to the fact that this case involves the alleged sexual abuse of a child, we are unable to comment further and any documentation or evidence related to this case is exempt from release."

At the time of this writing, Corey Feldman has not responded publically about the Santa Barbara Sheriff's recent, possibly vindicating evidence, discovery. Feldman recently alleged that the Santa Barbara police department knew about the Hollywood pedophile ring back in 1993 when he reportedly gave them the names of the men that had abused him and others during the 1980s. After Feldman appeared on the Today Show with Matt Lauer, the police department denied having the audio tapes that Feldman claimed they had. It is unclear at this time if the tapes do have the names of the alleged sexual predators, but it's a big discovery for Corey Feldman and his Truth Campaign.

Matt Lauer, who has now been accused of sexual misconduct, pressed Corey Feldman during a recent Today Show interview to which Feldman revealed that names were on record after Lauer pressed him about never releasing anything. Feldman explains.

"If anyone wants to go back to 1993 when I was interviewed by the Santa Barbara Police Department, I sat down and I gave them the names. They're on record. They have all this information."

As previously mentioned, The Sheriff's Office previously said in a statement that they were not aware of Feldman naming any suspects. This could potentially be huge news for Corey Feldman and just what he needs to get the Truth Campaign back on track.

Corey Feldman has been publicly discussing his attempted to takedown pedophilia in Hollywood since he proposed the idea of a $1 million movie based on the predatory behavior of men in the entertainment industry back in October. Feldman's Truth Campaign launched at the same time as the Me Too movement after the mind boggling amount of accusers came out against the now disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Since then, many more allegations have come to light, naming numerous men in the entertainment industry for their predatory behavior. This will certainly add a new layer to the upcoming planned Truthmovie that Feldman is trying to make. You can read more about the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department and their recent find courtesy of Fox News.