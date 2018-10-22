Corey Feldman has officially titled his upcoming documentary, Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. The actor has been somewhat silent as of late, putting together the details for the long-awaited documentary. Feldman has always been an advocate for victims of sexual abuse, but he became even louder when the Harvey Weinstein fallout started last October. Instead of sitting quietly on the sidelines, Feldman decided to reveal more information about his struggles, along with those of his best friend Corey Haim as well.

Corey Feldman started a crowdfunding campaign to get his Truth documentary off the ground. Feldman was ready to tell the world about an underground Hollywood pedophile ring that has been around for decades. Out of fear for his safety, he was very careful with the information that he chose to share publicly. He had this to say about Truth: the Rape of 2 Coreys.

"I believe this title represents the truth I have been promising to tell and it also represents the Truth of what happened. Corey Haim was physically raped, I was physically assaulted and as a result of those actions, and the fact that I had to carry that burden all those years, really it was a raping of not only our emotional lives, but also our collective work and career as The Two Corey's."

At this time last year, Corey Feldman's Truth Campaign was raising money to make a feature-length film. However, plans have changed and the actor is now making a documentary, which seems to be the best way to deliver the information that he's been holding inside for so long. Back when Feldman was first promoting the Truth Campaign, his tour bus was pulled over and he was arrested for marijuana possession. Feldman noted that the timing of the arrest was "ironic," and that the drug belonged to a member of his crew, who had a prescription. Feldman claims that he was arrested because it was his vehicle.

Throughout the last year, Corey Feldman raised a lot of money for the Truth Campaign, but never enough to get the film up and running. He later had to start getting contributions from fans in order to hire private security. And at the height of all the madness and press, Feldman was stabbed with a mysterious object while stopped at a red light in April by the alleged Hollywood Wolfpack. Since then, the actor has been relatively quiet as he plotted what to do next.

In Truth: the Rape of 2 Coreys, Corey Feldman will finally publicly reveal the identity of Corey Haim's rapist. Feldman has been sitting on this information for too long and has promised that it will come out at the right time. It appears that now is that time. Feldman is reportedly still working on the documentary, but a trailer is believed to be coming soon. This information was first reported by US Magazine.

4 ALL WHO DOUBTED ME, & SAID I WAS TAKIN $ DONATIONS W NO INTENTION OF TELLING MY #TRUTH, THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF THE ROLL OUT OF THE WORK I HAV BEEN ENGAGED IN OVER THE PAST YEAR. 4 THOSE WHOS SUPPORT NEVER WAIVERED GOD BLESS U! #THETRUTHISCOMING#Kids2https://t.co/E4I42BgxMc — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 22, 2018

HAPPY 22ND #EVERYBODY IN CONTINUING THE CELEBRATION OF THE 1 YR ANNIVERSARY OF THE LAUNCH OF #COREYSTRUTHCAMPAIGN I WILL B DROPPING A LIL BOMB LATER ON 2DAY! #STAYTUNED#THETRUTHISCOMING#Kids2#PRESERVEINNOCENCE#ISTANDWITHCOREY — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 22, 2018