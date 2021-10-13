Earlier this month, we were given the news that actor and musician Corey Feldman was hard at work creating his very own hologram. Of himself. The idea is immediately intriguing, but he left us hanging on just what this Duchamp-ogram, or more aptly named Bobby Keller-gram was going to be used for. Today he shared another (dance) step in the process of delivering to the world the Feldmanogram. That's my favorite one!

Corey Feldman took to Instagram to share his dance moves he needed to bust out for this Feldmanogram (It rolls off the tongue.) to come to fruition. His caption is an article in itself, complete with headline. I'll just pop it right in here. "EXCLUSIVE NEWS DROP-HOLOGRAM COREY CAN DANCE!"

"Super Exciting BEHIND THE SCENES EXCLUSIVE footage from the #HOLOGRAMCOREY Green Screen Motion Capture w 45 Cameras shooting all simultaneously! So often ppl ask "Do U still got it"? "Can U still Dance?" or "R U STILL GONNA B ABLE 2 TOUR FULL THROTTLE LIKE THE OLD DAYS?" Well this is my answer......after a 3 Yr Hiatus from dancing due 2 getting #COVID19 twice, & my being all consumed w the Creation & the release of my Documentary film, & all the madness that ensued, I lost my dancing spirit. So when we decided 2 CRE8 this #HOLOGRAMCOREY they asked if I could bust a few moves. So I accepted the challenge & dusted off my "Dancing Feet" & this is a brief glimpse of what it looked like, granted I'm a bit rusty, but this was an improvised dance on the spot w only 1 Rehearsal & 2 full takes."

He goes on to explain his process. "I managed 2 Choreograph a brand new dance blending some of the original moves from the film #DREAMALITTLEDREAM2 where the song #FEELINGFUNKY 1st appeared, while blending in some contemporary dance & brand new moves I cre8ed on the spot 4 the #NUMIX version of the song!"

Finally we get out answer to our question. Slightly off topic, I know it's his creation, and he has every right to call it what he wants, but Feldmanogram is the clear choice over HOLOGRAMCOREY. I wish I was cc'd on that email when they were discussing. Back to our answer!

"Now the BIG question that remains....what is it all 4? Well I'll giv U 1 Big Clue, #HOLOGRAMCOREY may just pop up around the release of my upcoming Box set LOVE LEFT 2.1 but that's all I can tell U 4 now.....other than the #FACT that the #BOXSET will B released this yr & just n time 4 the Holidays!"

What? That doesn't answer the question! What does he mean pop up? Which holidays? Are we going to be able to have a dancing Feldmanogram projected on the side of our house like those Star Shower Motion Laser Lights? Don't tease me, Corey. I would Griswold the bleep out of my house with dancing Feldmanograms. But he does let us know he'll keep us posted, thank goodness.

"So #STAYTUNED as I will B bringing U many more #EXCLUSIVEDrops, from this very exciting project. So look out 4 things like, SNEEK Previews of The Art, unreleased photos, #NEWMUSIC, #NFTS, #CONTESTS 1st looks @ the entire list of Exclusive Content that will B contained within my 1st ever #BOXSETincluding my 1st BRAND NEW STUDIO ALBUM IN almost 7 YRS! PLUS an actual Release D8 4 #LOVELEFT2_1 & even a #PRESALE announcement! So many Exciting things 2 Look fwd 2."

Mr. Feldman, please keep us posted!