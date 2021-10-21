Famed actor and musician Corey Feldman has announced a partnership with Cosmic Wire to offer the world an unbelievable collection of hybrid NFTs, beginning with a truly one-of-a kind item: the actual prosthetic ear he wore while starring as Teddy Duchamp in the coming-of-age dramedy, Stand By Me. I need to at least purchase a replica to have as a visual when I'm discussing said ear. You'd be surprised at how often it comes up! Putting it on the shopping list!

Corey Feldman has taken to Instagram sporting one of those famous ears and pairing the look with black specs in true Teddy Duchamp style. He captioned his post filled with ear puns. He gets me.

"DRESSING UP AS #TEDDYDUCHAMP FROM #STANDBYME 4 #HALLOWEEN W MY NEW #COREYSBURNTEAR SOME CLEAR SPECS, & A @MERCYFORANIMALS #MERCY4ANIMALS T SHIRT! THAT SAYS #LOVE 4 #LOVERETURNS OR #LOVELEFT OF COURSE! U CAN DO IT 2!"

"W-EAR-ABLE #EARS R SHIPPING NOW! ORD-EAR YOURS 2DAY ONLY @ CFNFTNME.COM THEN START POSTING PICS W-EAR-ING URS!! #COSPLAY #HALLOWEEN #CFNFTNME PLUS WE R PLANNING A VERY SPECIAL LAUNCH, OF MY #NFTSTORE BY UNVEILING MY 1ST #NFTSALE W A 1 OF 1 #NFT ON #HALLOWEENNIGHT #STANDBYME35. JOIN IN THE FUN, ORD-EAR YOUR #EARS NOW, & GO OUT W A GROUP DRESSED AS YOUR FAV SBM CHARACTER @mrjerryoc @itswilwheaton OR #RIVERPHEONIXRIP OR U CAN GO AS TEDDYS EAR, W A BEAUTIFUL #REPLICA OF THE ORIGINAL, CREATED BY @theacademy NOMINATED SPFX MAKE UP ARTIST @vgpeffects GAUSTINI & @officialcosmicwire"

The auction will launch on Sunday, October 31 at 12pm PST and will close on Wednesday, November 3rd. One lucky winner will receive the authentic prosthetic worn by Feldman in the film, along with a 1-of-1 digital art NFT tied to rewards such as exclusive access to Corey's upcoming events and dinner with Corey. In addition, Feldman is offering a mold of his current ear paired with an NFT that is available for $12 (plus shipping) and is limited in supply.

"I am super excited to be working with Jerad Finck aka BLAZAR (Cosmic Wire CEO and Label Head) in the studio, and to get involved with Cosmic Wire," said Corey Feldman. "They are doing so many innovative and creative things, and I'm looking forward to the launch. I can't wait for the world to get a taste of what we are about to share."

Feldman continued, "I don't know what you're going to do with the ear. Wear it for Halloween, throw darts at it, use it as a coaster! The possibilities are limitless."

Cosmic Wire's marketing executive David Pascal (The Big Lebowski, Seinfeld, Breaking Bad) is working on Corey's next NFTs based on some of his other iconic films including The Goonies, The Lost Boys, Gremlins, Dream a Little Dream, and The Burbs.

The NFT artwork will be authenticated and protected using proprietary technology from Cosmic Wire's blockchain experts to avoid counterfeits. A portion of the proceeds from the NFT sales will go to LET ME HELP, a foundation in support of anti-bullying, cancer, and Covid-19 relief. For more information, please visit Cosmic Wire.