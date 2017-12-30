Corey Feldman has been outspoken about the abuse he and Corey Haim suffered as child actors in Hollywood for years, but for the most part, his admissions have fallen on deaf ears. Before the Me Too movement began to gain momentum, Feldman announced that he had a big project in the works that would expose an underground Hollywood pedophile ring. Not soon after, the Harvey Weinstein scandal became worldwide news and the Me Too movement was in full swing, leading Corey Feldman to bring some attention to his Truth Campaign. But the actor found little in the way of support from his Hollywood peers.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Corey Feldman revealed that he has been left "shattered" from this lack of support in Hollywood after watching the Me Too movement launch into the stratosphere. Feldman also shared that his old friend Corey Haim wanted him to tell his story because Haim didn't believe he was strong enough to do it. In addition he offered his support to the Me Too movement and bringing everything to the surface. He had this to say.

"I'm still shattered by the fact that I haven't had more support from my peers... Fear is a monster. This is the fear that keeps the secret alive, this is the fear that keeps this whole thing going. With the Me Too movement, a lot of people are coming out with their own stories, which is great. Instead of waiting for the ice to crack, let's be more progressive about it. I'm trying to get everybody to stop keeping it hidden-let's say our truth, let it out and get on with it. Then we can start to actually make changes."

Corey Feldman's Truth Campaign failed to meet its goal and has since ended, but supporters have started a new GoFundMe page to help Feldman reach his goal and get his story properly told. The actor wants to make a Hollywood movie to share his story, which is not cheap, and he believes that he needs two years of security to protect him. Feldman is still holding on to some names that are reportedly pretty high up in the entertainment business to this day, so he is taking all of the precautions that he can to protect himself and his family.

2017 has been quite the year for Corey Feldman and he's still fighting to get his truth out. The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department initially claimed that they did not have audio testimony from Feldman dating back to 1993, essentially making him look like a fool on the Doctor Oz show. However, a few weeks after the show aired, Feldman found his copies of the tape, which was followed by the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department also finding their own audio testimony, announcing that they were sending it to the LAPD. But the damage had already been done for Feldman's Truth Campaign.

Hopefully 2018 will see Corey Feldman finally able to tell his story on his own terms and under protection from the entertainment industry. Although Hollywood has pretty much turned their back on Feldman, he has been a spokesperson for a topic that is not easy to talk about publicly and he has brought out unprecedented awareness to child abuse. You can read more about what Corey Feldman had to say about the Me Too movement and his thoughts about getting left in the cold by his peers via People Magazine.