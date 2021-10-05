Actor and musician Corey Feldman has been digitized as a hologram. On his personal Instagram account, Feldman posted an image of what seems to be the hologram version of himself wearing some sporty shades and pointing toward the sky. If you're wondering what the deal is behind this reveal, your guess is as good as ours, as Feldman has teased various possibilities without offering a final answer. Check it out below.

The post's caption reads, "HOLOGRAM COREY HAS BEEN CRE8ED & IS COMING SOON! WHAT WAS HE CRE8ED 4?? WHO KNOWS!?!? BUT SOMETHING TELLS ME IT MAY HAV SOMETHING 2 DO W THE LOVE LEFT 2.1 BOX SET THATS COMING VERY SOON! MMMMMAYB ITS GONNA B AN #NFT 4 #CFNFTNME HMMM SO MANY POSSIBILITIES....Y DONT WE ASK @jeradfinck @officialcosmicwire WHAT IS THE DEAL W #HOLOGRAMCOREY WHERE CAN WE FIND HIM? WHAT WILL HE DO? ONLY 1 THING WE KNOW 4 SURE, HES AHEAD OF HIS TIME, & HES #COMINGSOON."

In other words, Corey Feldman is not explicitly explaining what the plan is just yet for hologram Corey. Fortunately, hologram Corey is coming soon, so we will know soon enough. It's just the latest of some interesting offerings Corey Feldman has been making in the NFT market. The former child star is also selling prosthetic ears in commemoration of the 35th anniversary of Stand by Me, and that comes with a digital NFT.

Hologram Corey may also exist as a way to help bring the real Corey's music into a new medium. Feldman's Instagram post refers to his Love Left 2.1 box set, so we can presume there's some kind of correlation there. Does this mean that hologram Corey will be performing live for people to watch, similar to what's been done with Feldman's old friend Michael Jackson's hologram concerts? In any case, it's intriguing, and we should find out more soon.

As it stands, Corey Feldman is not particularly active as an actor these days, choosing to fully embrace his career in music. He has told us exclusively that he isn't sure he ever wants to act again, though he may come back for the right projects, such as continuations of The Goonies or The Lost Boys. He particularly wants to come back as Tommy Jarvis in a new Friday the 13th sequel after playing the role as a child in The Final Chapter, and now that progress has been made on the legal battle, that dream might actually happen.

We haven't seen the last of Feldman in movies just yet. This month, he will appear in Deborah Voorhees' new horror movie 13 Fanboy. Serving as a meta-horror movie, the feature unites a plethora of Friday the 13th series stars alongside scream queen Dee Wallace. Names like Kane Hodder, Jennifer Banko, Judie Aronson, Lar Park Lincoln, C.J. Graham, Carol Locatell, and Ron Sloan are also included. Most of these actors will be playing themselves in the movie, though Feldman plays a fictional character The movie will be released in theaters and on VOD on Oct. 23, 2021.

Stay tuned for more info on hologram Corey Feldman. To get ahold of one of the actor's Stand by Me ears, head on over to CFNFTNME.com.