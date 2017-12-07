Time Magazine announced their Person of the Year issue earlier this week, with the honor going to the multiple women and men of the Me Too movement, calling them the Silence Breakers. Five women were chosen for the cover while dozens of men and women were interviewed for the cover story, but one voice that's been speaking out about abuse in Hollywood for decades was not included in Time Magazine. Corey Feldman started his Truth Campaign right at the same time as Harvey Weinstein's scandal was beginning to break and the former child actor has been devoting all of his time to bring attention to an underground Hollywood pedophile ring that has abused young actors since at least the 1980s. So why was Feldman left out of the story, he's been breaking the silence for decades.

The Person of the Year issue made big headlines earlier this week and just a quick glance through the comments section of any given site has a common thread running through it, which is Corey Feldman. Thankfully, many of Feldman's fans are on his side, advocating for the actor on social media and in the comments sections of the relevant articles. The news dropped on the very same day that the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department unearthed the audio testimony where Feldman named his abusers back in 1993, a tape that they recently claimed did not even exist. To add an extra kick to the gut, Santa Barbara police department as well as the Los Angeles police department are refusing to share the tape's contents.

Yahoo News posted a story about the Time Magazine Person of the Year issue honoring the Me Too movement and the comments section is full of people asking about the absence of Corey Feldman. One concerned fan wrote, "Corey Feldman tried to break the silence years ago. No recognition for him though..." While another person really hit the nail on the head, mentioning Ronan Farrow as well. Farrow is the writer who spent the better part of 2 years trying to bring Harvey Weinstein down when no news outlets would publish his story. She had this to say.

"The "honor" should go to Ronan Farrow and Corey Feldman. Farrow has been doing research and advocate work for over a decade... Feldman has been a child abuse advocate for decades, and was shunned for it, yet he never remained silent."

Dr. D. Bell took to Twitter to share his frustration over Corey Feldman not being interviewed for the Time Person of the Year article. Bell said, "Time magazine person of the year! Corey Feldman." Another fan chimed in saying, "It is BS Corey is not on the cover he tried to warn people years ago. It sucks people went deaf at that time." And that's exactly the point. Corey Feldman was doing this before it was in fashion to do so. Feldman has been called a liar and has been threatened for admitting to being sexually abused as a child. That's not to take anything away from the Me Too movement, but it seems awfully convenient that Feldman wasn't "cool" enough to make the cut.

Corey Feldman's Truth Campaign is still collecting donations to help the actor continue to safely tell his side of the story. A quick mention of his name by Time Magazine could have been a big bump for bringing awareness to child abuse in a worldwide way in addition to the Me Too movement. Whatever the case may be, Feldman is undeterred and soldiers on with the help of his fans and supporters and the Truth Campaign is still going strong, trying to bring awareness about child abuse in Hollywood. Check out a sample of the people on social media standing with Corey Feldman and his child abuse advocacy below, courtesy of Christine Kerrick's Twitter account.

So @SenFranken is forced out of office and as you and others have pointed out, @Corey_Feldman is left off the cover of @TIME after coming forward first over a decade ago and belittled for it. — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) December 7, 2017

Screenshot of Yahoo article re: TIME mag cover today. You aren't even mentioned, yet lots of the comments are about you. People ARE listening! Keep talking, Corey! pic.twitter.com/WIXyiWknp8 — Christine Kerrick (@kerrickters) December 7, 2017

sad that @TIME didnt include @Corey_Feldman in their #MeToo cover when he had the balls to blow the whistle back when there were real consequences. he got ridiculed and insulted and no one even mentions him. — Chloe 🌸 (@meltonwhiz) December 7, 2017

@Corey_Feldman should have been included- again he is being silenced. @KeshaRose should have been too. — Fazio (@Just_Fazio) December 7, 2017

@Corey_Feldman I feel the same about them not including males that were abused also! It's not just females! Young boys are abused just as frequently!! Hopefully @TIME recognizes this fact! — rzcrete (@rzcrete) December 7, 2017

I'm glad they included Terry Crews and Blaise Godbe Lipman, but completely shocked they left out Corey. His story is important and deserved to be included. — Brit 🤦🏼‍♀️ (@brit_lv) December 7, 2017

'Bout f*cking time ....@Corey_Feldman ...their HOUSE OF CARDS is FREE-FALLING....you should be MAN OF THE YEAR https://t.co/9n7I6a7WSs — Victoria White (@Victoria19655) December 7, 2017

"The Silence Breakers" Time persons of the year. I include you in that, Corey! — Bradley Amiel Julian (@BradleyAmiel) December 7, 2017

I love this, but I'm disappointed that Corey Feldman and Anthony Rapp weren't shown. — Charity Brakefield (@rebelsoapscum) December 6, 2017

Not a single man here. What about Anthony Rapp? Corey Feldman? Of course, they don’t count. @TIME#PersonOfTheYear2017pic.twitter.com/RvFqwwCWBa — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragentleman) December 7, 2017

Why isn't @Corey_Feldman on this cover? Sexual Harassment effects every ethnicity, gender, and age. Victimized Men face the double stigma of a culture that discriminates against victims AND Men, who are expected to only be perpetrators. Even the #MeToo@Twitter Icon is Pink! — John Westra (@John_Westra) December 6, 2017

I think Time Magazine got it wrong. The people who should be on the front or Corey Feldman and Rose McGowan who came out years ago and lost reputations because of it.

Ashley Judd knew about Harvey years ago and stayed silent, easy to come out when everybody else does. Not Heroes — 🇺🇸American Maggie (@MacMaggies) December 6, 2017

Is Corey Feldman missing from this cover because he's defending Michael Jackson? I certainly hope not, esteemed Time Magazine. Thanks for being honest and courageous Mr. Feldman@TIME@Corey_Feldmanhttps://t.co/c0MNFFgCwx — [email protected] (@ReasonB4Passion) December 7, 2017

Shame on @TIME magazine for not giving Corey Feldman a mention for The Silence Breakers. Why? Feldman totally deserved to be in there. https://t.co/yJ1jMCWOA0 — Kev Brock (@KBrocking) December 6, 2017

Where's Corey Feldman, that guy has been shouting this for years. Why is he not on the cover? Or is it #shetoo not #metoo? — CharlieP (@Roboticbookworm) December 6, 2017

hey @TIME not trying to cause a ruckus or take this moment away from women but i noticed u left out @terrycrews and @Corey_Feldman from ur cover. i was curious as to why, is it because they r men? men get harassed and assaulted just like women. this is a people issue. pic.twitter.com/YFsSmJOV8p — NPCJ360 (@Npcj3600) December 7, 2017

Where's @Corey_Feldman? He's the only one who had the courage to out his abusers years ago, instead of waiting until it was "popular" and ensured publicity. — Liberty Prime 🇺🇸 (@IamLibertyPrime) December 7, 2017

Time Magazine cover edit. @Corey_Feldman



Time magazine names 'The Silence Breakers' behind #MeToo movement as Person of the Year - https://t.co/6t9zJ70Kfwpic.twitter.com/HzbeHclF2q — Good Ideas Vs Bad (@BadIdeasVs) December 6, 2017

Yes you should

Bcuz that's time the predator has to attack again



Some of these ppl stayed silent for so long/took settlements & now we're expected to worship them as #metoo heroes 🤣😂 Good luck w/ that.@TIMEMagUSA Where's @Corey_Feldman & @Courtney on this list?#POY my @$$😒 pic.twitter.com/fDWU2TlUc6 — Wendy Bellevue (@RealWendyBelle) December 6, 2017