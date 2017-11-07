Corey Feldman has confirmed that he officially reported the names of his alleged abusers to the Los Angeles Police Department, and they are now investigating the rumored Hollywood Pedophile ring that he plans to expose in his upcoming Truth movie, which will recount his early life while revealing the men who abused him. Feldman filed the official report with the LAPD on Monday. He then said this on Twitter.

"Important campaign update. I just completed a formal sit down interview with the LAPD special division and gave them all the info I know. This was officially the 1st formal report ever taken on any of my cases, as SBPD never followed up back in 1993 and has no record of my complaints. The LAPD will begin an official investigation now. Things are heating up, I'm praying for my safety."

Corey Feldman has long worried that either he or his young son would be marked for death if they revealed the names behind the Hollywood pedophile ring publicly, which is one of the reasons he has been so reluctant to come forward. But now that more people are paying attention, it seems unlikely that any of Corey's Feldman's abusers would make a strike against him.

Last week while appearing on the Dr. Oz show, Feldman named two of the alleged child molesters that took advantage of him at a young age. The man responsible for raping Corey Haim on the set of Lucas, as detailed in Corey Feldman's autobiography has yet to be named, but rumors persist that this person is still working in Hollywood and tied to a major motion picture studio.

Actor and former Feldman assistant Jon Grissom is one of the men named in Corey's report. Grissom appeared in both License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream, movies that both Feldman and Corey Haim starred in. Feldman revealed that Grissom was trolling the actor, and still continuing to post photos of Feldman and Haim online.

"This guy on his My Space page and his Facebook page has got pictures of me and Corey Haim. He still taunts it and flaunts it."

Grissom, who has moved to Mexico, has a log history of criminal behavior, and was arrest in 2001 on child molestation charges. Former child talent manager and convicted sex offender Marty Weiss was one of the others named in the report. Feldman had been telling various media outlets that he reported the names of the sexual offenders back in 1993 with the Santa Barbara Police Department, but they claim they have no record of that happening. The tapes have since leaked, which find Feldman talking about friend Michael Jackson, who Corey is adamant never molested him. The names of Feldman's actual abusers are not on these tapes. Corey claims the police stopped the tapes, because they were only concerned about taking Michael Jackson down. The Santa Barbara police department issued this statement.

"We are aware of the statements that Mr. Feldman is making regarding an investigation in 1993. Our records do not indicate that he named any suspects."

Shortly after launching his Truth campaign, fellow Goonies co-star Sean Astin showed his support by tweeting out the hashtag #IStandWithCorey. The actor, who is currently doing the press rounds for Stranger Things Season 2 has now opened up and is speaking out about Corey Feldman's accusations. He posted an essay on TwitLonger, were he reflected on his youth and the times he spent shooting The Goonies with Corey Feldman back in 1984 a year before the movie hit theaters in 1985.

Astin didn't ever realize that his friend was being abused, but says, "it was obvious that [Feldman] was having a rough time." He goes onto say this in his lengthy statement.

"Corey can crusade. He is very good at crusading. He has my friendship and my loyalty. He has my support, not my blind support, but my reasoned, careful support. His recent media appearances have been masterful. I thought Megyn Kelly missed a real opportunity to connect with Corey on a personal level in their interview. But Corey was great. He has raised a couple hundred grand toward the movie he wants to make. I have no doubt that he will not shy away from depicting the deep pain and suffering, as well as the devious and horrifying tactics that pedophiles use to commit their crimes. If he knows of specific people and can leverage some legal position to stop evil from happening, God Bless him. I'm proud of Corey. But, I do not pledge blind fealty to my friend."

In terms of blind fealty, he is referencing some people's need to blame others for not speaking out. Namely Elijah Wood and his friend Alyssa Milano, who have both been accused of not telling the truth or trying to cover up certain aspects of this case. Alyssa Milano has been attacked for staying silent about the Haim and Feldman abuse, as she was a member of the Soda Pop clubs that Corey Feldman named in his Today show interview. Many people believe she knows something she's not saying. In his response, Sean Astin calls out those people, saying they are in the wrong. You can read his full statement at TwitLonger.