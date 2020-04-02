Corey Feldman is currently outside of the U.S. hiding out. The actor claims that he has been attacked by those who have been trying to silence him since the premiere of (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. Feldman has assured fans that he and his wife are doing fine and that they are healthy. The world is on lockdown at the moment and practicing social distancing, which happens to be working in Feldman's favor.

On March 24th, Corey Feldman broke his silence with a typical all caps tweet. "I'm sorry I have disappeared. I needed to go underground after the release of the film..." said Feldman. He then went on to mention the personal attacks. Now, the actor is back on social media announcing that he is currently outside of the U.S. As it turns out, Feldman is only abroad because he can't travel internationally back into the U.S. at the moment, so all seems to be good on that front.

In (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, Corey Feldman once again alleges that Charlie Sheen was the one who raped Corey Haim on the set of Lucas. Sheen has denied the allegations more than once over the years, and though it is not confirmed, it is believed that this is why Feldman went "underground" after the documentary's premiere. The online premiere itself was allegedly attacked by hackers who were trying to silence Feldman's message. With that being said, the documentary was streamed multiple times in the days after the initial premiere.

Corey Feldman also had time to share that his latest single "U R Free" from (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys is getting some online radio play. He posted a screen shot of an indie radio chart that had the song at number 28, which he is pretty happy about. In this time, it's art, music, movies, TV, and other forms of entertainment that are helping people get by. Hopefully Feldman's song, which is a tribute to the late Corey Haim, is helping out people in this rough time. Just a quick look into the comments section of his post is evidence that a lot of the actor's work over the years is helping people stay indoors.

It's unclear where Corey Feldman is hiding out at the moment, but that's probably for the best. And while this has all been a massively heavy time for the world, Feldman was able to have some interaction with some fans in the comments section, one of whom called him out for his all caps texting style, which Feldman wasn't too happy about. Regardless, even with criticism, Feldman has brought together a lot of positive energy from his online presence. Hopefully he sticks around and keeps those fans positive over the next few weeks. You can check out the updates below, thanks to Corey Feldman's Twitter account.