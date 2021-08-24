Cosmic Wire's speciality is to protect the world's most valuable intellectual property. The collective of powerful ideas with a universal vision advised by Silicon Valley and Hollywood executives partner with the American icon, Corey Feldman, to offer the world an unbelievable collection of hybrid NFT's within Corey's new online shop. Today reveals a piece in hon-ear of the 35th anniversary of the American coming-of-age dramedy, Stand By Me, Teddy Duchamp's ear.

HEY EAR-BODY I TOLD U WE WOULD LAUNCH THE BIG SURPRISE 2DAY, PLEASE REMEMBER THIS IS JUST A BEGINNING 2 WHAT WILL B COME YOUR NEW FAV ONLINE DIGITAL RETAILER #CFNFTNME @ https://t.co/dL1AzHOAoI WHERE U CAN START OWNING A PIECE OF MY PAST.#STANDBYME35https://t.co/cLj6HyJVZK — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) August 22, 2021

Upon acquiring the novelty digital art as an NFT, fans will be mailed the desirable prosthetic mold of Feldman's ear at a reasonable rate to bridge the gap between the physical and digital art worlds. Soon to follow will be a rare edition of the NFT that will be briefly up for auction. Get your bid in ear-ly.

Cosmic Wire's marketing executive David Pascal (The Big Lebowski, Breaking Bad) is working on Corey's next NFTs based on his other car-ear changing films: The Goonies, The Lost Boys, Dream a Little Dream and The Burbs.

The NFT artwork will be authenticated and protected using proprietary technology from Cosmic Wire's blockchain experts to avoid counterfeits. The proceeds of the NFT sales will go to LET ME HELP, a foundation in support of anti-bullying, cancer and covid relief.

"I am super excited to be working with BLAZAR (Cosmic Wire Label Head) in the studio and get involved with Cosmic Wire who are doing so many innovative and creative things and for the whole new launch. I can't wait for the world to get a taste of what we are about to share," Corey Feldman shares./quote}