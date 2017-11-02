As previously reported, Corey Feldman was on the Doctor Oz show where he revealed that one of the men who sexually assaulted him as a child still trolls him on social media. Later in the same show, Feldman revealed the man's name and as it turns out, Feldman's detective fan, Jaime Dlux, was right on the money when his investigations led him to actor John Grissom. Feldman, who claims he was sexually assaulted when he was a teenager, named Grissom, an actor who appeared alongside Feldman and Corey Haim in 1988's License to Drive and 1989's Dream a Little Dream and accused the older actor of sexually molesting him.

Jaime Dlux went on his own investigation, compiling information that Corey Feldman had released over the years and found John Grissom on his own and released his evidence on YouTube videos that Feldman endorsed. Jaime Dlux also outed a second abuser who currently works for the Dodgers, whom we cannot name at this time, until an official report has been filed. You can look for Dlux on Youtube, where he identifies the second victim, which Feldman has also confirmed to be true. Feldman, who has alleged for years that he and his best friend Corey Haim were the victims of a Hollywood pedophile ring, said he wanted to name Grissom in his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, but his lawyers advised him not to do so. Feldman said, "the lawyers made me change the names. ... They gave me a list of three or four, you know, names. I picked the one that sounded closest to his name." Ron Crimson was the name he chose for Grissom in his book.

Doctor Oz revealed that Corey Feldman had also told him the other names to him off-air during a break from the segment. In addition, it was revealed that John Grissom has a previous arrest record, which includes a 2001 arrest for child molestation charges. He was found guilty of the crime in 2003 and even served time in prison. Finally, it was revealed that Grissom is currently in violation of the law, "Megan's Law," that requires sex offenders to register as sex offenders.

Corey Feldman is naming alleged Hollywood pedophiles whom he said targeted him and other child actors, including his best friend, Corey Haim, who died in 2010 after a long struggle with drug addiction. Judy Haim, Corey Haim's mother, agrees with Feldman's fight against child abusers, even if she believes that he doesn't need to raise $10 million dollars to do so. Judy Haim has publicly criticized Feldman over the years and claims that his latest claims are a publicity stunt.

Corey Feldman's Truth Campaign is in full swing and the former child actor has already earned close to $200,000 dollars, which is a far cry from the $10 million dollar goal, but is still an excellent start. John Grissom has yet to make a statement in response to Corey Feldman's allegations, but there's plenty of time for him to do so. As for Feldman, it's still full steam ahead on his Truth Campaign. At the very least, Corey Feldman is bringing an enormous amount of press to an uncomfortable topic to discuss and is bringing his personal life out into the public. You can check out some more of Corey Feldman's allegations towards John Grissom via The Hollywood Reporter, and you can take a look at segments from Corey Feldman's Doctor Oz episode.