Corey Feldman may very well be finished with his acting career, though he's still willing to answer the call for the right legacy sequel. Feldman, one of the most famous child stars of the 1980s, has appeared in iconic movies like The Lost Boys, The Goonies, and Stand by Me. He is also known for his frequent collaborations with Corey Haim with the pair long known as the Two Coreys.

Just recently, Corey Feldman celebrated his 50th birthday, and it's got him thinking about how he wants to spend the next half of his lifetime. In a recent exclusive interview with us here at MovieWeb, Feldman says good things have been happening with his music career, referring to his latest album as "incredible" with even more exciting things on the horizon. As the actor tells us, however, he's not quite so happy with his acting career and isn't sure that he even wants to bother acting again.

"As far as the film front, yes, I've got a couple cameos. There's a couple cameos on the way out, but they're very brief, and that's it. I have no films slated. I have not decided if I even want to make another film. I have literally taken this as a giant reset. And that's what this is all about. The 50 year mark for me is saying half of my life is now over, how do I want to spend the second half of it? And that's going to unfold as the days present themselves, and I can't tell you what the future holds."

The Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter star then attributes his decision to step away from acting to the constant frustration he feels in getting overlooked. At this point, he's given so much of his life to the movie industry, and he can't help but feel slighted by today's producers in Hollywood.

"I can't tell you that I'll ever star in another movie. I haven't decided if I want to yet or not, because I feel like I've dedicated a lot of my life and a lot of my career to filmmaking, and I feel that I've been a bit overlooked. I think if you watch the movie The Birthday, you would understand why I feel this way. I don't know that I want to dedicate any more of my life to something where I'm not being appreciated... I know that there's appreciation for my pasting acting work, I'm not saying that there's not, I'm just don't really see myself begging for work"

Meanwhile, Feldman says that while he has his haters with his music too, it's weighed out by the support he gets from his fans. He enjoys the "instant reaction" and the love he receives when performing, and that appreciation is something that's missing from his acting career these days. When we suggested to Feldman that Quentin Tarantino needs to finally put the former child star into his next movie, Feldman didn't seem too optimistic.

"You should probably write him and tell him that. You know what, I've run into Quentin many times, we've always been friendly with each other, and he's promised he wanted to work with me over and over and over. At this point, I've never seen an offer. So, like I said, a lot of people have overlooked my work through the years. I feel pretty scorned about that, and I don't know that I really want to go back in and ask anybody to help. The only person that ever really wanted to help was Dick Donner, and now sadly he's gone, and without Dick being there to encourage me back into the scene, I don't know, it would take a lot. To be very honest with you, it would take something very special to motivate me to want to get back in front of the camera and act."

In our interview, Corey Feldman also said he'd potentially be up for returning for The Goonies 2, but only with the right person taking the reins from Richard Donner. He's also said the movie he wants to make most is a Tommy Vs. Jason sequel that would see him reprising his role from Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter as Tommy Jarvis. You can watch our full exclusive interview with Corey Feldman below.