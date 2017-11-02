Despite being the victim, Corey Feldman has come under a lot of scrutiny evert since he announced plans to name his sexual abusers and expose a wide-stretching Hollywood Pedophile ring in a new Truth Campaign movie that he is producing and self-distributing. But once the layers start to get pulled back, it doesn't take a genius to realize how deep this goes, and just how in danger the former 80s teen idol really is. It's easy to see why Corey Feldman fears for not only his life but also the life of his son, who he has kept mostly out of the public eye. For years, Feldman has stated that the knowledge he has is well know. And that there are thousands of individuals in Hollywood who could release the same names he has. Now, one enterprising investigative journalist has delved deep into the case on Youtube, and has come up with what he thinks is one of Corey's abusers.

Jamie Dlux has launched his own campaign to find those Corey Feldman plans to name. And he believes he has pin-pointed one of the accused. You'll have to watch the video to find out his name, as none of this has been confirmed. But it appears that Dlux is on the right track. While Feldman isn't naming any names until he has the right legal team and security in place, it appears that others are interested in finding out the truth. Feldman has replied to Dlux on Twitter stating, 'Well done!' He then went on Dr. Phil and basically confirmed that this is the person. He says.

"They're living in Mexico... I found that out a week and a half ago. I had a very lovely fan-I don't even know that they're a fan or just somebody that cares about this topic. But somebody on my Twitter feed posted a video saying, 'This is the guy.'"

Corey Feldman goes onto say that he has been trolled by one of his abusers, "This guy, on his MySpace page and his Facebook page, has pictures of me and Corey Haim. He still taunts it and flaunts it." Corey Feldman hasn't been shy about his experiences aside from refusing to name names. Grilled by Matt Later on the Today show, Feldman told the host this.

"There are thousands of people who have this information. Any one of those child actors who went to the teenage soda pop clubs with me when I was a kid know who those people are and the people who ran it. Anybody can go back through history and look at the teen magazines. What was the venue they're all promoting? And who endorsed it?"

Following this quote, Corey Feldman revealed that one of his alleged abusers is now working for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who just lost the World Series last night. The Youtube video delves into these allegations, and the clues Corey has dropped, to come up with some names. None of this information has come out publicly, so we'll let you watch the Youtube embed below and decide for yourself what you think about these new allegations that are arising. About his upcoming movie, Feldman had this to say.

"I vow that I will release every single name that I have any knowledge of, period,. Nobody's going to stop me this time as long as people support this. This is why I'm doing this, because when I was writing my book, my publisher prevented me from writing the names down. This is why I'm taking the matter in my own hands. It's not a documentary, it's a feature film, which is why we need the budget that we need. There's actors, there's scripts, there's special effects, visual effects ... It will be a very true story. We will have every name ... We must make a film without executives. I'm going to self-distribute and self-market the film ... and hire a team of attorneys to protect me and the film."

Corey Feldman has been asked numerous times why he didn't go to the police. Corey Haim's mother Judy claims that Feldman is a scam artist and a liar, and is only doing this to drive attention away from his recent drug charges. Feldman has responded in kind, saying that she is a woman who 'protects evil.' Corey says he has gone to the police, and that the information he has is public record, and leads to the Hollywood Pedophile ring he plans to expose. He further explains.

"I've told the police. In fact, if anyone wants to go back to 1993 when I was interviewed by the Santa Barbara Police Department, I sat down and I gave them the names. They're on record. They have all this information. " Feldman alleged that the police at the time were only looking for information on Michael Jackson, with whom he was close and who he believes is innocent of the child molestation claims. I know the difference between pedophiles and not pedophiles because I've been molested. Here are the names. There's a statute of limitations, in the state of California. It's not that way in New York, it's only that way where the movie industry is, conveniently enough. In the state of California, if I go to police, I'd be the one getting sued."

As of now, Corey Feldman does not have a set timetable for when the movie will be completed or when it could possibly get released. You can find out how you can help at IndieGoGo, where Corey is seeking $10 million in his Truth campaign. So far Corey Feldman has secured $183,140, which is just 2% of the budget he claims he needs. You can watch the videos below to make your own judgments on what Jamie Dlux has uncovered.