Actor Corey Feldman is currently out promoting his Truth Campaign and he recently sat down with Doctor Oz and claims that one of his former abusers is "trolling' him on social media. Doctor Oz confronted Feldman after Santa Barbara police say that though the actor did contact them in 1993, he did not reveal the names of any of his molesters. Corey Feldman has used the Santa Barbara story almost as a smoking gun, claiming that the small town had the names and did nothing about it. Oz kept prodding and convinced the former child star to call the LAPD while he was on the set of the talk show and name the men.

Doctor Oz informed Corey Feldman that he had listened to the Santa Barbara police tapes and revealed that Feldman had not named the abusers, to which the actor claims that the officers turned the tape off. Oz then pleaded with Feldman to call the Los Angeles police department and reveal the names. During the call, Corey Feldman announced that one of the men "trolls" him on social media by posting pictures of him and Corey Haim. Feldman had this to say.

"This guy on his MySpace page and his Facebook page has got pictures of me and Corey Haim. He still taunts it and flaunts it."

Corey Feldman told Doctor Oz that one of the accused pedophiles lives in Mexico and that one of his fans did some detective work and actually found the abuser. Feldman explains.

"They're living in Mexico... I found that out a week and a half ago. I had a very lovely fan, I don't even know that they're a fan or just somebody that cares about this topic. But somebody on my Twitter feed posted a video saying, 'This is the guy.'"

Though Corey Feldman did not mention the man by name on the Doctor Oz show, he did confirm that the fan who did the detective work did indeed find the right guy. The fan's name is Jaime Dlux and he posted a video on YouTube to support Corey Feldman and you can watch it below.

Corey Feldman's Truth Campaign has raised over $180,000 dollars thus far and still has 2 months left to go. It isn't clear if his call to the LAPD on the Doctor Oz show will affect the movie that he plans on making at this time. But, the campaign is still charging ahead to its $10 million dollar goal to expose the Hollywood pedophile ring through a movie that Feldman plans on making. The movie will be a feature length movie about Feldman's life and not a documentary like some have erroneously reported.

While on the Megyn Kelly Show earlier this week, Corey Feldman spoke about his fears for his safety in the wake of his announcement that he hopes to raise $10 million dollars not only for the movie, but for his own protection. Feldman went on to claim that he could have been killed just the other day, but did not go into further details. You can watch some of the footage from the Doctor Oz interview below, courtesy of The Doctor Oz Show's official YouTube channel as well as Jaime Dlux's detective videos.